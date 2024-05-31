Legrand | AV – InfoComm 2024 Digital Signage Industry Mixer Sponsor Profiles

May 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is in just a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, and Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Experience United Social Club to run what is a very sold-out networking event.

This one is at a darts-themed bar called Flight Club, in the Palazzo complex. There will will be a little discussion about what was seen on the show floor, then networking and fun games of darts that don’t require much in the way of skill. Oh, and perhaps drinks. The event was sold out in TWO HOURS – yup – and we don’t have the capability to handle unregistered walk-ups that night. So don’t. We wish we could host everyone, but there are pesky things like fire safety codes and budgets.

Big hat tip to Bryan Meszaros, who created XUSC and has done most of the heavy lifting so far on organizing this event, while also running OpenEye Global and sitting on the DSF board. Now it’s my turn to do some work.

The Buzz & Bullseyes event happens because of great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including an open bar. As hosts, we like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles.

Here is the next one, AV & Digital Signage infrastructure and connectivity gear provider Legrand | AV, whose brands include Chief and Da-Lite.

Can you summarize what Legrand does and the brands that relate to digital signage and pro AV?

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of connectivity, racks and enclosures, power management, mounts, video conferencing cameras, projection screens, and networking solutions all enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative commercial solutions, sold principally under the C2G, Chief, Connectrac, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Vaddio, and Wiremold brands, provide the most comprehensive offering of solutions for AV & Digital Signage applications. Ultimately, we provide solutions that have a meaningful impact on one’s technology experience.

Legrand always has a big presence at InfoComm? What can we expect in Las Vegas?

The Legrand | AV Experience

We are so excited to welcome our industry colleagues and friends to our booth. This year we have an exciting new solution to support the ever-challenging dvLED installation, a laundry list of notable updates to our intelligent power products and we will highlight the latest collaboration with Microsoft in a fully installed Microsoft Teams Room to look, feel and test out the products that complete a room. You will see those and many other applications in Digital Signage, Command & Control, and Higher Education, each with the latest products from C2G, Chief, Connectrac, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Vaddio and Wiremold.

In addition to our exciting booth, we are once again offering our often sold-out manufacturer training sessions throughout the week. We are covering some of the most requested topics, including effective deployments of USB, power management, an IGMP deep-dive, network filters and MANY MORE! You will also see a host of Legrand AV SME’s participating in AVIXA training courses covering topics like sustainability, trends in digital signage, futureproofing your hardware and trends in conferencing. A lot of exciting opportunities to support the growth of our incredible industry!

Pro AV and digital signage lifers may mainly know Legrand because of Chief and its mounting solutions, but you offer a lot more than that, right?

We most definitely do! One of the greatest values Legrand | AV brings to the industry is our breadth and depth of solutions. Given nearly any application in Pro AV or Digital Signage, we can often offer most, if not all, of the infrastructure and network needs to support the solution. While all our brands fit seamlessly across Pro AV applications, Chief mounts, C2G connectivity, Luxul switches and Middle Atlantic intelligent power solutions bring the most value to the digital signage space.

What does digital signage and pro AV represent for the overall business? Is it a key solution in terms of company activity?

Pro AV is the core of who Legrand | AV is. Most of our brands hold a leading market share position in their rightful category in the core Pro AV industry and across most verticals. Digital Signage is certainly an area of focus and opportunity for growth, as it is for many manufacturers in our space today. The good news is that our brands provide solutions that transfer seamlessly from Pro AV applications to digital signage, and as we learn more about opportunities in signage, we expand our portfolio of offerings within the brands.

What markets and sectors have you been seeing a lot of growth from in the past couple of years, and where do you see growth looking ahead?

We suspect many will agree, the areas of growth we’ve seen a spike over the past few years are varied. As we shifted our way out of the challenges of 2020, we saw an incredible spike in education spend and collaboration hardware. Now that we are a few years removed from the pandemic, the market seems to be settling a bit, and we’re seeing spikes in higher ed spend, fed gov, a resurgence from the corporate vertical and commercial retail, like convenience stores and quick serve restaurants. We don’t see a shift away from these markets in the near future.

Is there something you’d like more people to know about Legrand?

Legrand | AV is a leading provider of branded AV solutions for the places we all live and work to create amazing audiovisual experiences. With numerous product awards and patented designs, Legrand | AV brands provide innovative whole-room solutions. Using our unique multi-brand position, we’ve been able to leverage relationships with industry partners to create custom infrastructure solutions that enhance the AV experience. Legrand | AV supports the industry with free training, webinars, 24/7 access to tools for solution specification, and documentation ranging from technical drawings, Revit, spec sheets, room diagrams, and more. A deep commitment to sustainability and environment drives us to create solutions that support durability and recyclability, and we continually seek out new ways to improve our impact on the environment. We work closely with our suppliers to ensure they share these values. The brands of Legrand | AV, which includes C2G, Chief, Connectrac, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Vaddio, and Wiremold provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. www.legrandav.com

