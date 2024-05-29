Daktronics – InfoComm 2024 Digital Signage Industry Mixer Sponsor Profiles

May 29, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is in just a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, and Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Experience United Social Club to run what is a very sold-out networking event.

This one is at a darts-themed bar called Flight Club, in the Palazzo complex. There will will be a little discussion about what was seen on the show floor, then networking and fun games of darts that don’t require much in the way of skill. Oh, and perhaps drinks. The event was sold out in TWO HOURS – yup – and we don’t have the capability to handle unregistered walk-ups that night. So don’t. We wish we could host everyone, but there are pesky things like fire safety codes and budgets.

Big hat tip to Bryan Meszaros, who created XUSC and has done most of the heavy lifting so far on organizing this event, while also running OpenEye Global and sitting on the DSF board. Now it’s my turn to do some work.

The Buzz & Bullseyes event happens because of great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including an open bar. As hosts, we like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles.

Here is the next one, the South Dakota-based LED display manufacturer Daktronics, one of the oldest and largest companies in the industry.

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem?

We’re a US-based LED display systems manufacturer with primary manufacturing plant facilities located in Brookings, SD and Sioux Falls, SD. We offer display systems that create unforgettable viewing experience through our extremely reliable systems with a pristine image quality and high-end appearance. This is due to our product testing. With a purpose-driven design, we vigorously test components to ensure the correct pieces and parts are in place for dvLED/Chip*on-board applications to provide the best experience for audiences. In addition, we want and strive to keep customers for life, so our service and support team will always be there if you should need them.

What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas? Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

Daktronics will be exhibiting at our booth W2617 during InfoComm 2024. We feel InfoComm is a fantastic grouping of some of the world’s finest AV technology manufacturers, designers Pro AV Integrators and end customers. We look forward to meeting with our AV partners to showcase some of the latest COB technology we have been developing for several years.

What draws you to Infocomm?

For Daktronics, it’s a pretty easy choice since InfoComm is looked upon as the largest and most comprehensive audiovisual tradeshow in North America. The showrunners bring together a melting pot of manufacturers, integrators, dealers, and end-users from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products, and services. We embrace the opportunity to showcase our own dvLED products and services to the InfoComm attendee.

What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

The indoor market is continually exploring display systems which are brighter, offer better contrast, eliminate bezels, provide years of service support, and offer lower lifetime operating costs. They also desire a product which can be handled during service and installation without damage. LED technology is evolving from Surface Mount Diodes to Chip-On-Board LEDs and other LED technologies such as micro-LED, to provide robust, lower power display systems with greater reliability.

Pixel pitch was for any years the main product spec marketed at trade shows, but sub 1mm pitch products are now commonplace. What are your buyers and partners most interested in these days, and what are the deciding factors that might swing them to Daktronics?

Whether it be customers or Pro AV Integrators, buyers are looking for dynamic display systems with greater reliability, parts and service support beyond 5 years and a great looking display throughout its life. The litmus test is becoming how will this display look and perform 6-8 years from now, is it easy to maintain and can everyone count on their supplier to be there for support in the future.

Daktronics is especially known for monumental scale projects at sports stadiums. But you cover everything from meeting rooms to stadiums, correct?

Yes, we pride ourselves in offering product solutions for a very diverse set of applications, indoors and out. One of Daktronics’ objectives is to provide more solutions for more customers to more applications. Whether it’s a hometown high school scoreboard to major league video systems, roadside LED signs to iconic digital signage in Vegas, Times Square, Piccadilly Circus and around the world, there’s a good chance many see our products every day. What makes these customers choose, and keep choosing, Daktronics? We offer the industry’s broadest range of products, deepest level of experience, highest level of performance, and unmatched customer service. Once you experience Daktronics, we feel the difference is clear.

