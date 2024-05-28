Dise – InfoComm 2024 Digital Signage Industry Mixer Sponsor Profiles

May 28, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is in just a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, and Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Experience United Social Club to run what is a very sold-out networking event.

This one is at a darts-themed bar called Flight Club, in the Palazzo complex. There will will be a little discussion about what was seen on the show floor, then networking and fun games of darts that don’t require much in the way of skill. Oh, and perhaps drinks. The event was sold out in TWO HOURS – yup – and we don’t have the capability to handle unregistered walk-ups that night. So don’t. We wish we could host everyone, but there are pesky things like fire safety codes and budgets.

Big hat tip to Bryan Meszaros, who created XUSC and has done most of the heavy lifting so far on organizing this event, while also running OpenEye Global and sitting on the DSF board. Now it’s my turn to do some work.

The Buzz & Bullseyes event happens because of great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including an open bar. As hosts, we like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles. Here is the first one, the Swedish-based, retail-focused software and solutions firm Dise – which is growing its presence in North America.

Dise is short for Digital In-Store Experience, so retail is an obvious focus. Are there other market segments you target and serve? We focus solely on retail. Our In-store Experience Management Platform is tailored for big brands and retailers and whilst our software is successfully used in other verticals, we design our software specifically for retail use and have done since 2017. The Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway network is a good example where our platform and thousands of touchpoints is used to enhance the passenger experience – even though it’s not pure customer experience in-store.

Being founded in Sweden, what’s your presence and level of activity in North America?

We have just started to enter the North American market through a few selected partners in Canada, USA and Mexico. However, North America still only accounts for less than 10% of our total revenue at this point. We have a great momentum, and the market seems to appreciate our product and pure partner strategy.

What sets you apart from what is a lot of competition?

At Dise, we get a lot of appreciation for our IXM product as well as our trust in our partners.

Starting off with the platform, our core focus on customer experience in-store results in a product which is easy to deliver in-store experiences as it is aligned with needs of brands and retailers.

Secondly, we have a pure partner strategy, which means we will never sell directly to an end customer. Dise sells exclusively via our partner community as we believe successful implementation needs dedicated people close to the customer.

Finally, we also get a lot of appreciation for our dedicated partner support. At the end of the day, we only succeed if our partner does.

What is the range of services and solutions offered?

Dise offers the In-store Experience Management Platform which enables agencies to deliver great digital in-store experiences. We’re talking data driven and context aware messaging together with interactive and personalized experiences.

All related services are delivered by our partner community of digital in-store experts. To name a few, we are working with Pixel Inspiration, First Impression and JLS, building great customer experiences on our platform.

The roles of our partners is increasingly important as digital in-store matures and becomes an integrated part of the digital ecosystem. A Dise partner typically now works with projects all the way from strategy and concept design to implementation and beyond. Basically, delivering digital in-store as a service.

Our job is to make our partners successful by giving them the best training and technical support and supporting them in winning new projects.

At ISE you announced the release of your Next Generation Playout engine, what are the initial reactions from the market after the release?

The initial feedback has been great. Our new release represented the complete technology shift to true HTML5 and web technologies. This allows our partners, customers, and digital agencies to finally treat digital in-store as part of a unified customer experience from a technology perspective.

If people want to meet up with you during Infocomm, how could they reach you?

We’d love to meet and connect with people from the industry, just reach out to Tom Berry at tom.berry@dise.com and he will connect you with the right people.

The 2024 Buzz & Bullseyes sponsors are …

Check-in kiosks are being provided by URway Holdings, using software from Kioware.