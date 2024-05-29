TSI Touch – InfoComm 2024 Digital Signage Industry Mixer Sponsor Profiles

May 29, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is in just a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, and Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Experience United Social Club to run what is a very sold-out networking event.

This one is at a darts-themed bar called Flight Club, in the Palazzo complex. There will will be a little discussion about what was seen on the show floor, then networking and fun games of darts that don’t require much in the way of skill. Oh, and perhaps drinks. The event was sold out in TWO HOURS – yup – and we don’t have the capability to handle unregistered walk-ups that night. So don’t. We wish we could host everyone, but there are pesky things like fire safety codes and budgets.

Big hat tip to Bryan Meszaros, who created XUSC and has done most of the heavy lifting so far on organizing this event, while also running OpenEye Global and sitting on the DSF board. Now it’s my turn to do some work.

The Buzz & Bullseyes event happens because of great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including an open bar. As hosts, we like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles.

Profiles already up:

Here is the next one, the US-based touch screens solutions provider TSI Touch.

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem?

TSI Touch plays a pivotal role as a manufacturer in the digital signage ecosystem, specializing in innovative interactive solutions that elevate the customer experience. As a leading manufacturer in the digital signage space, we provide touchscreen and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays, ranging from 10.4” LCD screens to LED video walls exceeding 500” in diagonal. Additionally, we are proud to introduce groundbreaking products like the Defender, our patent-pending protective solution for DVLED video wall displays. Moreover, our advanced touch technology is now compatible with curved LED video wall displays, allowing our partners to create the most captivating interactive experiences. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, we make it easy for businesses to incorporate these technologies into their digital signage strategies, creating engaging and immersive experiences for audiences.

What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas? Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

At Infocomm 2024 in Las Vegas, TSI Touch will be exhibiting at booth #W3065, showcasing our latest interactive solutions, including the revolutionary Defender product – a protective solution for DVLED video wall displays. Our exhibit will also feature demonstrations of an innovative touch table solution from our partner Anatomage, which provides 3D anatomy visualization for clinical applications and is powered by TSI Touch technology. Additionally, more TSI Touch products will be featured at partner booths throughout the exhibit hall, including Planar, SONY, WyreStorm Technologies, Poppulo, Samsung, Legrand, 22 Miles, DISPLAX, Nureva Inc., Peerless-AV and more. InfoComm 2024 marks a significant milestone for TSI Touch as it’s the first time we will be exhibiting products in our own dedicated booth at the show, after years of attending the show and supporting our partners’ exhibits with our technology.

What draws you to Infocomm?

Infocomm is the premier event that brings together industry leaders and highlights emerging technologies in the digital signage industry. We’re drawn to this conference because of its focus on innovation, thought leadership, and the opportunity to connect with our customers and other like-minded professionals. It provides a unique platform to showcase our innovations and learn from industry experts.

What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

In the digital signage marketplace, there’s a growing emphasis on personalization, immersion, and interactivity. TSI Touch is at the forefront of these trends, offering customizable solutions that empower businesses to create tailored experiences, fostering deeper engagement with their customers. From interactive wayfinding maps to large, immersive digital displays, our solutions enable businesses to deliver dynamic content that resonates with their audience and drives meaningful interactions.

Are buyer profiles shifting and evolving?

Buyer profiles in the digital signage industry are evolving as adoption expands across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and smart cities. TSI Touch provides adaptable solutions to meet the diverse needs of this expanding customer base, empowering businesses, and institutions to leverage interactive technologies for improved communication, engagement, and efficiency.

What’s something you’d like the signage community to know about your company and people?

We want the digital signage community to know that TSI Touch is more than just a provider of touchscreen technology and protective solutions – we’re a team of passionate individuals dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital signage realm. As a 100% employee-owned organization, our people are our greatest asset, and their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction drives our success. We look forward to connecting with everyone at Infocomm 2024!

The 2024 Buzz & Bullseyes sponsors are …

Check-in kiosks are being provided by URway Holdings, using software from Kioware.