DSE 2023 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Seneca’s Computing Solutions Supported Through Entire Project Lifecycles

November 30, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The annual Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at DSE is back, set for this coming Sunday night in Las Vegas.

It’s sold out, as usual, and we expect to have 350+ Digital Signage Experience attendees showing up for drinks, nibblies and lots of conversations and introductions.

The event happens because of the terrific support of sponsors who help cover the costs of the venue, drinks, food buffet, AV and on and on – and one of the ways to recognize that help is by profiling each of the sponsors ahead of the event.

Next up, much-respected media player manufacturer Seneca, based in upstate New York and owned by Denver-based distribution giant Arrow.

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem? What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas?

Seneca manufactures purpose-built hardware for digital signage, surveillance and other edge applications requiring reliable computing solutions. We also develop all-in-one displays with Bluefin, an industry leader in the customized display market.

Seneca is a trusted team for digital signage that provides important values to systems integrators.

Innovation

Performance

Easy installation and management, and

Dedicated customer and technical support, to mention a few.

This year, we will focus on sponsoring networking events in Las Vegas. We also want to connect with partners, customers, and friends on the exhibit floor.

Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

We want to meet with partners, customers, and friends on the exhibit floor and via sponsoring networking events. But DSE provides much more than that. DSE represents an excellent opportunity to identify new trends and customer preferences.

What draws you to Digital Signage Experience?

DSE is one of those events to gauge the industry and connect with our industry’s thought leaders.

Maintaining personal interaction is essential for the growth of our industry. We are excited to see how the industry and the DSE continue to evolve.

What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

The trends include:

DOOH continues to be a powerful driving force for the digital signage industry . Most vendors will continue optimizing their products to meet the needs of this type of application.

. Most vendors will continue optimizing their products to meet the needs of this type of application. Higher demand for analytics. Investors want more data from DOOH to make decisions based on ROI.

Investors want more data from DOOH to make decisions based on ROI. AI/ML models will support more and more applications. A few companies are already investing to capitalize on the advancement of AI/ML models. It will impact the industry from different perspectives One is content creation . Generative AI tools have made it easier to create all types of content. Another one is content delivery . ML algorithms are getting more advanced. Users can now deliver real-time content that customers want. We’re proud to partner with ISV companies and suppliers investing heavily in this area.

A few companies are already investing to capitalize on the advancement of AI/ML models. It will impact the industry from different perspectives One is . Generative AI tools have made it easier to create all types of content. Another one is . ML algorithms are getting more advanced. Users can now deliver real-time content that customers want. We’re proud to partner with ISV companies and suppliers investing heavily in this area. Resurgence of edge computing networks . Although cloud computing is popular, customers want solutions that let them make informed decisions closer to the data source. Edge computing has several advantages, including faster decision-making, increased network security, and reduced latency and congestion. Our solutions are designed in such a way to support these customer needs.

. Although cloud computing is popular, customers want solutions that let them make informed decisions closer to the data source. Edge computing has several advantages, including faster decision-making, increased network security, and reduced latency and congestion. Our solutions are designed in such a way to support these customer needs. The need for flexible and more straightforward solutions keeps growing. Integrators are craving time. They are busier now and need solutions to deploy digital signage networks faster and without hurdles. At Seneca, we tackle this trend from two perspectives. Hardware. Our flagship product, the Element Smart Player, can be configured in any form factor to match our customers’ needs. Software: With Maestro, our proprietary software utility, systems integrators can save hundreds of keystrokes while expediting integration by 70%.

Are buyer profiles shifting and evolving?

If there’s a constant in technology, it is change. Markets, products, and customers will continue to change over time. As manufacturers, we are responsible for keeping track of those changes to continue developing or upgrading our solutions to match the market’s new trends.

Some of the changes we’re seeing now relate to the above-mentioned trends. Customers are looking at digital signage beyond just the content reproduction. We see systems integrators becoming more sophisticated and knowledgeable about the new technologies that may improve their businesses.

To help ensure that synergy between the changes in the market and our product roadmap, we’re committed to keeping a close relationship with our customers. More than products, we want to provide an experience that supports our customers through the entire project lifecycle.

What’s something you’d like the signage community to know about your company and people?

We’re incredibly grateful to the signage community for the brand recognition that Seneca has experienced over the years.

This year was crucial for Seneca because we made decisions to optimize our business. For example, by the end of Q1, we moved our production to Phoenix, Ariz. This move gave us a bigger production capacity to serve our customers’ growing demand. Our engineering team and our technology lab remain in Syracuse.

We want the community to know that our people are our most important resource. It may sound cliché, but our unique engineering and technical team is ready to work with our customers to design the application they need. Connected to that is our engineering lab, where our engineers recreate real-world applications to help ensure they perform exactly as the customer expects. At Seneca, we’re proud to have these resources to serve and help our customers succeed.

We look forward to building new business relationships in the future.

