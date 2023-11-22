DSE 2023 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Screenfeed To Showcase Expanded Capabilities Of Its No-Code Connect Platform, And New Content Options

The annual Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at DSE is back, set for Dec. 3rd in Las Vegas.

It’s sold out, as usual, and we expect to have 350+ Digital Signage Experience attendees showing up for drinks, nibblies and lots of conversations and introductions.

The event happens because of the terrific support of sponsors who help cover the costs of the venue, drinks, food buffet, AV and on and on – and one of the ways to recognize that help is by profiling each of the sponsors ahead of the event.

We’ve already covered off:

Next up, we do a Q&A with forever Sixteen:Nine supporter Screenfeed, and CEO/Founder Jeremy Gavin. Along with sponsoring, Screenfeed has also kindly offered to use its Connect no-code creative toolset to build the sponsor recognition video loop for the mixer evening. Here’s what Jeremy has to say about his plans for DSE 2023.

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem?

We’re the content people. When you need content, think of us and we’ll help you out.

Screenfeed provides content solutions for displaying a company’s own data, displaying content submitted by customers, or by displaying licensed content like news, sports, weather, short-form videos produced specifically for digital signage. We also offer design and development services to create custom data-driven content solutions.

What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas? Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

We’ll be pretty involved.

On Sunday our VP of Creative, Pete Erickson will be giving a talk on The Convergence of AI, Sensors, and Digital Signage at 10:45am.

Our CEO Jeremy Gavin will be speaking at the pre-16:9 mixer discussion Sunday night; and will be joined by Hunter Seuntjens and Lorna Campbell for the mixer to see industry friends and meet new people.

We have a booth on the show floor again to show off some new and upgraded offerings. Come by to learn how we can help you.

What draws you to Digital Signage Experience?

I think this is our 14th year having a booth at the show. We really value it’s targeted focus on digital signage. Last year was small and slower but we had really good conversations with customers who needed our help. We are optimistic we’ll have similar conversations this year with partners and integrators.

Also, growing up in the 80’s I love the Michael Jackson ONE Cirque du Soleil show!

What has your company been up to since last year’s show?

We launched a no-code creative tool called Connect that allows you to easily create HTML5 apps that integrate your own data. Think calendars, spreadsheets, and any other API-delivered data you’d like to use to display on a screen. We have really expanded it’s capabilities and learned from customers on how they leverage this tool to create projects they otherwise wouldn’t have due to budget constraints.

We will also be showing new licensed content for Transit, completely re-worked social media apps which now includes Microsoft Teams, a revived and improved Community Calendar for folks who want location based content and more.

What’s something you’d like the signage community to know about your company and people?

Firstly, we are really focused on working with software partners who want to add a content design tool to their software solution – or to add infotainment to their offering as an add-on or built in.

We also want people to know that we engage with a lot of customers to create custom solutions. For example we are working on an interactive project now that will be used as an ordering system at an entertainment venue. We’re experts on complex content projects and we’re always interested in solving hard problems.