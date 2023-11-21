DSE 2023 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: How GDS Has Display Solutions That Suit Increasingly Sophisticated Buyers

November 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The annual Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at DSE is back, set for Dec. 3rd in Las Vegas.

It’s sold out, as usual, and we expect to have 350+ Digital Signage Experience attendees showing up for drinks, nibblies and lots of conversations and introductions.

The event happens because of the terrific support of sponsors who help cover the costs of the venue, drinks, food buffet, AV and on and on – and one of the ways to recognize that help is by profiling each of the sponsors ahead of the event.

We’ve already covered off Creative Realities, Inc., SignageOS and TSI Touch. Next up, we do a Q&A to get a rundown on DSE plans from custom display specialist Global Display Solutions, also known as GDS. I exchanged an email with GM Robert Heise.

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem?

Global Display Solutions manufactures indoor and outdoor LCD, LED, and e-paper displays for advertising, retail, and transportation. We also provide content management and device management solutions.

What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas? Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

GDS will be exhibiting at booth 607 at DSE and we will be launching our latest generation of outdoor LCD displays, the Midas Aria. We will show off our 86″ full-outdoor LCD display, the largest Midas Aria we manufacture. In addition, we will showcase accessibility in digital signage with a unique touchscreen kiosk designed to be accessed as easily from a wheelchair as from someone standing in front of it. Lastly, we will show a full-color e-paper display that can be used for digital signage.

What draws you to Digital Signage Experience?

We believe that DSE presents a great platform to bring together end users, software and hardware manufacturers, as well as many other unique technology solutions for digital signage.

What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

The digital signage landscape becomes more evolved each year, especially with tying together hardware and software technology solutions. In recent years, privacy issues have been raised and addressed, and now we are starting to tackle the vastness of AI and what it may mean to digital signage, both in creation and in serving content to consumers.

Are buyer profiles shifting and evolving?

Buyers have become more sophisticated in how they are going about selecting solutions for their digital signage projects. Whether through more complex bidding processes or focusing on future capabilities, buyers are requiring much more ‘skin in the game’ from digital signage providers.

What’s something you’d like the signage community to know about your company and people?

GDS has recently been certified as an organization that, through our culture, strategy, governance and HR processes, has fostered a work environment that respects gender equality. This wasn’t a compliance certification, but one that ensures real opportunities and equal representation.

