DSE 2023 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: How TSI Touch Pushes The Possibilities On Interactive Technology

November 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The annual Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at DSE is back, set for Dec. 3rd in Las Vegas.

It’s sold out, as usual, and we expect to have 350+ Digital Signage Experience attendees showing up for drinks, nibblies and lots of conversations and introductions.

The event happens because of the terrific support of sponsors who help cover the costs of the venue, drinks, food buffet, AV and on and on – and one of the ways to recognize that help is by profiling each of the sponsors ahead of the event.

We’ve already covered off Creative Realities, Inc., and SignageOS. Next up, we did a Q&A to get a rundown on DSE plans and what TSI Touch is seeing and experiencing in the marketplace.

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem?

TSI Touch is a leading player in the digital signage ecosystem, specializing in innovative touchscreen solutions that empower businesses to create engaging and interactive experiences. We manufacture touchscreen and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays ranging in size from 10.4” LCD screens to LED video walls extending over 500” in diagonal. Beyond being able to offer touch for any display, we provide multiple touch technologies and cover glass types. TSI Touch is dedicated to consistently providing customers with high-quality and cost-effective interactive solutions for their specific needs.

What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas? Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

In Las Vegas this year, TSI Touch is excited to be an exhibitor at the Digital Signage Experience conference. We’ll have a dedicated booth (#507) where attendees can get hands-on experience with our latest touchscreen solutions. Additionally, we’re looking forward to engaging with partners and customers both on the conference floor and during events like the Sixteen:Nine Mixer. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect and network with industry leaders.

What draws you to Digital Signage Experience?

The Digital Signage Experience conference is a premier event that brings together the best and brightest minds in the digital signage industry. It provides a unique platform to showcase our innovations and learn from industry experts. We’re drawn to this conference because of its focus on emerging technology, thought leadership, and the opportunity to forge valuable partnerships.

What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

In the digital signage marketplace, we’ve observed several key trends gaining momentum. Personalization and interactivity are becoming paramount, enabling businesses to tailor content to specific audiences and engage customers on a deeper level. Furthermore, the integration of AI and data analytics is revolutionizing how businesses leverage digital signage for data-driven decision-making and enhanced customer experiences.

Are buyer profiles shifting and evolving?

Yes, we’ve noticed that buyer profiles in the digital signage industry are evolving. With the increasing adoption of digital signage across various sectors, the buyer base is expanding to include not only traditional businesses but also educational institutions, healthcare providers, and even smart cities. This shift necessitates adaptable solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

What’s something you’d like the signage community to know about your company and people?

We want the signage community to know that TSI Touch is not just a provider of touchscreen technology; we’re a team of passionate individuals committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital signage realm by creating bespoke solutions to meet our customers’ needs. As a 100% employee-owned organization, our people are our greatest asset, and their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction drives our success. We’re here to collaborate, share knowledge, and contribute to the growth of the industry.

