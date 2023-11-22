DSE 2023 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: SNA Displays On How Its Delivered Projects Range From Flashy To Practical

November 22, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The annual Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at DSE is back, set for Dec. 3rd in Las Vegas.

It’s sold out, as usual, and we expect to have 350+ Digital Signage Experience attendees showing up for drinks, nibblies and lots of conversations and introductions.

The event happens because of the terrific support of sponsors who help cover the costs of the venue, drinks, food buffet, AV and on and on – and one of the ways to recognize that help is by profiling each of the sponsors ahead of the event.

We’ve already covered off:

Next up, we do a Q&A with SNA Displays, which has signature indoor and outdoor LED display projects all through the US and, unlike many of the LED manufacturers, is very good at marketing and getting its story out.

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem?

SNA Displays is an LED display system manufacturer, building high-end systems for indoor and outdoor applications across various market sectors including commercial and out of home, sports and live events, corporate spaces, casino gaming, retail, the arts, and more. We also provide back-end systems equipment and expertise as well as post-installation managed services. We provide displays across the globe, but our primary geographical market is of course North America.

Though we’ve carved out a bit of an identity as one of the industry’s top providers of flashy outdoor LED mega-spectaculars, we’ve earned key wins and partnerships in practical applications like fine-pitch dvLED, sports and secondary schools, workplace digital signage, etc.

What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas? Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

We’re attending the show, working with select partners, and otherwise networking via offsite events including the world-famous Sixteen:Nine Mixer.

Additionally, our Vegas-based Director of Sales Doug Fundator, Vice President of Marketing Communications Mitch Leathers, and Executive Vice President Jason Helton will be at the Sixteen:Nine Mixer Sunday night to network with industry folks. Jason will also be speaking at the pre-Mixer panel discussion.

What draws you to Digital Signage Experience?

Probably the singular focus on digital signage. Also, DSE has done a great job since its resurrection. The industry as a whole does benefit from a stronger, more prominent DSE show, and David and his team over at DSE have done some really good, tough work from our vantage point. The show continues to offer beneficial networking opportunities.

What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

No surprise that large-format video continues to become larger and more complex, but there’s definitely an increase in designs favoring corners, smooth curves, and other features that enhance the curb appeal of these display systems and provide a canvas more apt for content effects like anamorphic.

What’s something you’d like the signage community to know about your company and people?

While we provide display products for virtually any application big or small, we’re arguably at our best with increased complexity. From our front-end engineers to our project management staff to our installation and technical staff, we have an operations team filled with capable people who work really well together to propose solutions, resolve issues, and just generally get the job done. We’ve long said our strength is in our people, but the larger or more complex a project gets, the more it rings true.

Our 2023 Sponsors: