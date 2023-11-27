DSE 2023 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Sony Has Dual Presence At DSE and LDI Next Week

November 27, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The annual Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at DSE is back, set for this coming Sunday night in Las Vegas.

It’s sold out, as usual, and we expect to have 350+ Digital Signage Experience attendees showing up for drinks, nibblies and lots of conversations and introductions.

The event happens because of the terrific support of sponsors who help cover the costs of the venue, drinks, food buffet, AV and on and on – and one of the ways to recognize that help is by profiling each of the sponsors ahead of the event.

We’ve already covered off:

Next up, Jeanne Lewis runs through what to expect from consumer and B2B electronics giant Sony …

Can you give readers the rundown on what your company does and your role in the digital signage ecosystem?

Sony Electronics Professional Display Solutions group develops and manufactures technologies to enrich professional applications including A/V, presentation and display products and solutions. We work closely with top hardware and software companies to bring even more value to our industry-leading products for optimized solutions from one trusted source.

Sony’s professional BRAVIA 4K displays, which range in size from 32- to 100-inches, are the backbone of digital signage installations. With free digital signage management software, an ecosystem of partners and alliances, IP remote control and simple provisioning and deployment options, users can share important information and messages with ease. With a range of sizes, capabilities, features and price points, Sony can accommodate virtually any digital signage need.

What will your presence be this year in Las Vegas? Are you exhibiting or there to meet partners and customers on the floor and during supporting events like the Mixer?

Since the LDI and DSE shows will be collocated, Sony has a presence at both shows. At LDI, Sony will be exhibiting at booth #289 where our latest large format displays will be showcased. On display will be our new Crystal LED VERONA Virtual Production Focused LED Displays, along with a Virtual Production toolkit. In addition, we will highlight our full L series of BRAVIA Professional Displays, including options with deep black non-glare technology, as well as the new EZ series. Our brand-new Device Management Platform solution will tie the booth to ge ther.

Lastly, we plan to highlight our growing list of Alliance and Technology Partners. On the DSE side, Sony will again be the Presenting Sponsor, and we’ll be hosting an AV ‘Networking Lounge’, where we plan to meet with our industry and channel partners.

What draws you to Digital Signage Experience?

Sony has been supporting the DSE show for many years. It’s a great way to reach the community to showcase our latest technologies and solutions, as well as connect with the signage community. As Presenting Sponsor, we will also hold several thought leadership sessions and join in on engaging panels. It’s also a great opportunity to show our products, rather than tell. We understand the value of seeing and experiencing our products in a hands-on, dynamic environment.

What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

At a show like DSE and LDI, I expect to see a lot of AI and a focus on immersive experiences. As AI comes to the forefront, there are a lot of opportunities but also a lot of questions and concerns. DSE and LDI will offer manufacturers the ability to spotlight how AI is transforming our business, how it is creating efficiencies and how to avoid any potential pitfalls. AI has the power to elevate experiences through automation and interactivity, create personalization and provide data to enrich and enhance operations. I expect we’ll be seeing all of these benefits in action at the show. Similarly, immersive experiences are having a moment – from virtual production and equitable collaboration solutions, to sound reinforcement and Esports – ways to create more engagement are always of note.

Are buyer profiles shifting and evolving?

Buyers like everyone else are looking for efficiencies and vendors who are easy to do business with. We’re very proud of the network of digital signage hardware and software partners we’ve built, who are leaders in their respective areas of focus. By bringing together multiple vendors, we’re able to deliver a more complete AV ecosystem with valuable workflow and productivity advantages. A frictionless, integrated experience benefits all parties and helps integrators and end users continue to employ their favored solutions.

What’s something you’d like the signage community to know about your company and people?

Sony Electronics has been around for almost 80 years, 50 in displays, and is in a unique position as a company and brand to bring award-winning expertise from the broadcast, music, gaming, and cinematography industries to pro AV. We are committed to our customers and partners and continue to grow our internal support team and expertise to help benefit this community.

