ISE Sixteen:Nine Mixer Sponsor Profiles: PPDS (Philips)

Returning to ISE Hall 3 on a spectacular, newly-designed Philips stand (3P600), visitors will discover and experience PPDS’ latest and greatest solutions – covering digital signage, direct view LED, professional TV (including hospitality) and interactive displays – with each being showcased within dedicated vertical settings. This will include zones for retail, corporate, education and hospitality. PPDS’ global management team, together with local sales, marketing, business development and product management teams from across the international regions, will be on hand in Barcelona to answer any questions and support visitors with their goals and ambitions.

Franck Racapé, VP Global Commercial at PPDS: “We are thrilled to be returning to ISE in Barcelona, and, once again, our team members from across our territories are going the extra mile to ensure our visitors can easily identify and experience the full power, potential and benefits achievable from our new and existing solutions in the environments that are most relevant to them.”

“Of course, ISE is a global event, and we are also looking forward to hosting our third PPDS Global Partner Alliance event while we are there, with customers from all around the world joining us for networking and knowledge sharing.”

Speeding into 2023

Among a plethora of planned announcements at this year’s show, visitors to the Philips stand will be among the first in the world to experience the latest evolutions of ‘Wave’ – PPDS’ cloud-based platform that takes a fresh approach to the way businesses can monitor, manage, and control their display fleet. Soft launched at ISE 2022, this major update will include a raft of additional features and opportunities (including recurring revenues) for system integrators, enabling them to unlock the full power and potential of their Philips professional displays, with advanced remote device monitoring, management, and scheduling.

Furthering PPDS’ commitment to providing solutions to support customers in both indoor and semi-indoor environments – including in retail, public spaces and transportation – the company will also be showcasing the latest in its range of Philips H-Line displays, bringing picture perfect imagery and communications to any environment and in any lighting condition.

Powering down for maximum impact

In an industry first for any leading display manufacturer, PPDS will also be unveiling a brand new product category within its evolving and award-winning professional displays portfolio, with a new signage range capable of showing content entirely without power.

This industry-advancing and unmissable launch will form part of a wider focus and commitment from PPDS to delivering sustainable, and environmentally conscious solutions, while also helping to reduce running costs with energy efficiency and extended lifetimes. Examples of this commitment will be present on the Philips stand throughout the show, including across its Philips L-Line dvLED range, its Philips MediaSuite hospitality TVs, and an array of digital signage updates. Energy and cost savings for customers will also form a key focus among the updates on the Wave platform, now available on an even wider range of Philips professional displays.

As part of PPDS’ evolving ‘Total Solutions’ strategy to bring the very best solutions the AV industry has to offer to its customers – there will also be presentations from a selection of strategic third party partners showcasing their approved solutions together with the power and versatility of Philips professional displays.

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS: “With so much to bring to the show, we can’t wait to say “Hola” to 2023, with ISE in Barcelona. It is the perfect curtain-raising event to kick off what promises to be another exciting year for PPDS. With our new stand design highlighting our open technology and open ways of working, the solutions we plan to showcase will truly come to life and their benefits will be seen ever more clearly. Whatever industry you work in, you will find fitting solutions on the Philips professional displays booth.”

Robert Hsu, VP Global Product Strategy at PPDS: “We’re delighted to be returning to ISE and cannot wait to share the results of just some of the incredible innovations our teams from around the world have been working on. 2022 was another big year for PPDS and, as well as the great new products and solutions being unveiled, ISE 2023 will also provide opportunities for our customers to experience for themselves some of the incredible solutions launched since ISE 2022 in June, stretching across our full range. For the new, the exciting, the sustainable and the show-stopping, save your energy and look no further than our Philips booth, 3P600.”

