ISE Sixteen:Nine Mixer Sponsor Profiles: ScreenCloud

January 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Integrated Systems Europe is fully back after COVID-era disruptions, and Sixteen:Nine is doing a Barcelona version of the networking mixer it has been doing annually at DSE in Las Vegas for the past decade or so.

The event (sold out, sorry!) happens because of eight great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs. I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and the next one up involves ScreenCloud, a UK CMS software company with offices in London, Belfast, the US and Thailand.

Here’s what the company has to say about its software-first platform …

How does ScreenCloud set itself apart in what seems like a sea of digital signage CMS software options?

Unlike most of our competitors, our product is built on a platform approach, with a five-layer system that encompasses native apps for screen players, feeds and connections system, and more. While the CMS, ScreenCloud Studio, is the visual interface that many customers use to judge our product (and rate for its user-friendliness),system reliability and security are often the primary factors that influence purchasing decisions; and we do well on both counts – based on customer reviews, awards, and sales feedback.

Additionally, we have (and communicate) two clear visions that really resonate with people.

The first is more technical – we strive to deliver an automated, web-driven digital signage experience; shifting the focus from hardware and providing a simpler and more powerful way to remotely manage screens.

The second is to do with our positioning – rather than be ‘everything to everyone’, we’ve identified a use case where we believe we can make the most impact: digital signage as a key internal communications channel, at larger organizations with a high percentage of ‘deskless’ employees. This affects our marketing, yes, but also informs product development and differentiates our offering.

Your company took the interesting step of developing its own operating system in 2022. Can you explain the thinking and what that means for partners and end-users?

When reflecting on digital signage hardware and operating system options, we identified four core problems:

Digital signage implementation can be challenging due to unreliable screens and potential issues that can lead to costly technical support. Current general purpose OSs such as Windows and Android are not designed for digital signage; The web experience on digital signage platforms is often subpar, due to outdated browsers, lack of features, poor performance, difficulty in building apps, and lack of regular updates; Implementing digital signage can be expensive due to the cost of enterprise-grade hardware, such as media players and commercial-grade SOCs which can be more feature-heavy than necessary, and additional costs for OS and remote management; Using consumer-grade hardware for digital signage can be problematic due to limitations in running networks, account and purchase limits, lack of control over OS updates, unsuitability for enterprise networks and security policies, and sourcing availability and supply disruptions.

ScreenCloud OS is our own operating system solution, based on a stripped back version of Linux, that addresses these challenges head-on. The OS comes bundled on an affordable sub-$200 media player device supporting the latest web standards, and includes full remote device management capabilities. It is a powerful but easy-to-use solution and is rapidly becoming our most popular screen player option.

Digital signage software was a bit orphaned among organizations for many years, and IT departments often used to push responsibility for it away from them. I sense that’s changing and IT departments in larger companies are incorporating the technology into their operations. Is that accurate?

Yes, the IT buyer plays a crucial role in every project we undertake, as they are often the ones responsible for providing the budget for the project. While the IT team is only one of the stakeholders involved, and may not be responsible for creating the content, they are responsible for maintaining and supporting the digital signage network. This includes being the first point of contact for any issues that may arise with the screens. Additionally, as security is a top concern for any business, the IT team will want to have oversight of any new technology systems that are introduced to the organization.

What’s important in digital signage software for enterprise level customers?

A market-leading enterprise CMS needs to be simple to use and require minimal training. To help keep things fresh it should rely heavily on automation and localization of content and data feeds at scale. For teams to collaborate effectively it requires granular permissions and workflow to delegate tasks and responsibilities. And finally it should support authoring content externally, within existing tools like MS Teams.

Additionally, the IT team has specific needs that must be met in order for the implementation to be successful. They require a reliable and cloud-connected network of screens that can be easily managed remotely. The system should also be easy to install and troubleshoot, even for non-IT personnel on the ground. Additionally, the hardware used should be affordable and fully compliant with enterprise networks and security policies. This ensures that the digital signage network is not only effective, but also secure and cost-effective.

Are customer needs evolving and growing more sophisticated?

Yes, the trend towards web-generated content for digital signage is growing. Initially, many customers were primarily interested in cloud-connected screens for the ability to remotely update images and videos. However, now they are recognizing the value of web-generated content for staying more up-to-date and automating the display process. Additionally, IT teams are becoming more aware of the challenges of managing a digital signage network without on-ground support and have begun to demand more sophisticated remote device management features.

What will ScreenCloud’s presence be at ISE 2023?

We primarily use a direct-to-customer approach for our go-to-market strategy, so we do not typically exhibit at ISE, which caters more towards resellers. However, it does provide us with an excellent opportunity to connect with our hardware partners and other industry allies.

Our team will be present mainly for meetings, keeping up with industry trends, and discovering new hardware innovations that have emerged over the past year.

