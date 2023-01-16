ISE 2023 Sixteen:Nine Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Esprit Digital

January 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Integrated Systems Europe is fully back after COVID-era disruptions, and Sixteen:Nine is doing a Barcelona version of the networking mixer it has been doing annually at DSE in Las Vegas for the past decade or so.

The event happens because of eight great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs. I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and the first one up involves UK-based Esprit Digital.

When you get asked for a quick summary of what Esprit Digital is and does, what’s your answer?

Esprit Digital design and build custom LCD & LED screen solutions for any application, anywhere in the world and then support them for life.

Over the last 20 years, we have made many of the world’s most iconic large-scale digital screen networks for clients like: Westfield, JCDecaux, Ocean, Adidas, Primark, London Underground and Heathrow.

You are based in the London, UK area but have customers around the world. Can you describe your footprint, in terms of customers and countries where you are active?

We are active on every continent in the world and to date we have installed our screen solutions in 36 countries. Currently, we support over 20,000 of our displays both physically onsite and remotely from the UK & the US 24/7/365.

I know you primarily for custom flat panel displays for challenging environments like subway stations and sidewalk ad displays, but you’ve more recently started an LED side of the business called Lumos. Can you describe that?

Two years ago, Esprit Digital bought a highly experienced & fully automated LED manufacturing facility in Shenzhen and created our own brand called LUMOS. We have a huge range of products including indoor and outdoor fixed and flexi tiles, with resolutions from 0.7mm. Our Unique Selling Proposition is that no project is too big or too complicated, and we build fully customized solutions such as the bowl-shaped atrium ceiling project for a 5-star hotel in the Middle East.

Some key LUMOS installations last year included:

Westfield Mall of The Netherlands

Puma Flagship in Singapore

Doha Airport in Qatar

Katara Towers Hotel in Qatar as explained above

Hyderabad Jockey Club (50m x 8m, the biggest screen in India!!)

Do you see LED taking over much of the flat panel business, or does the price gap for fine pitch, outdoor-rated LEDs need to close a lot more?

It certainly looks like LED is winning the war on several fronts – longer lifespan/more sustainable, lower power consumption, more size flexibility, easier to install, lower weight per/sq m & brighter. Prices are coming down and even though they still have a way to go, we are seeing more and more projects using LED’s for these applications.

How can people going to ISE see your product and connect with Esprit?

We don’t have a booth this year, but we are offering new contacts complimentary flights to come to the factory in London where we have the whole range in our new showroom.

Eight companies have stepped up to sponsor (thank you!) – with those funds covering a variety of costs like the venue, food, booze and staffing. The sponsors for the 2023 Mixer are: