Resource: Free Files Your Screen Network Can Use For COVID-19 Awareness Efforts

Here is a resource of free, screen-ready public service graphics and motion media files that digital signage and DOOH networks of all stripes and models can use to raise awareness of, and reinforce, health safety and prevention measures in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

These have been developed by companies to make available to customers, and now, more broadly to anyone who might use them. A big thanks to those stepping up.

The list will be updated as more material comes in.

Static Image Files

The CMS software firm MVIX, based in the DC area, has produced a set of what it calls Fact Sheets in Landscape and Portrait mode. They are PNG files, but the company has also made the Photoshop PSD files if company creatives want to add additional information.

Download is a Zip file, with the link at the bottom of this page.

Motion Media

Wallingford, CT-based The Marlin Company, which was doing workplace communications waaaaay before it became a hot signage vertical, has developed a set of downloadable files in video format.

They are smaller resolutions, suggesting they were designed as much for social media channels as screens, but they could run in a zone within a layout.

This Marlin page has helpful tips, and at the bottom, there are these elements:

To help you get started with your coronavirus employee communication plan, Marlin is making the following workplace digital signage content available to you to download and use in your facilities.

General hygiene & prevention best practices:

Content specific to coronavirus:

Free icons for creatives to make their own messaging

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.