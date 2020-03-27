New Pandemic PSA Available For Download; Focused On Thanking Frontline Workers

Jeremy Cleek, the founder of LA-based creative shop Studio Kudzu, contacted me last week, offering to help develop creative for coronavirus awareness PSAs.

The fool.

I got back in touch, thinking this was a chance to get something developed that was different from the terrific range of stills, motion graphics and videos that have been developed and made available as Public Service Announcements, which are almost all about prevention.

This spot, which I scripted and Jeremy’s team did the creative work on, is intended to thank those people on the “front lines” of this pandemic – notably health care workers.

Thank You from Studio Kudzu on Vimeo.

But thank yous are also owed all the way down to people charged with the thankless task of wiping down pretty much everything the general public gets near. This doesn’t capture all those people, but it’s a start.

Feel free to use, and if you want to adapt to another language, Jeremy has made the After Effects file available for download, as well.

Thanks for your help Jeremy, as well as the other companies who have made content available with no strings attached.