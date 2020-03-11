Free Coronavirus Icon Sets For Creatives

Alex Camacho from Intuiface kindly passed along links to some free icon packs for creatives who want or have been tasked with developing messaging for digital signage and DOOH screens about coronavirus health safety.

Together with kind contributors, Iconfinder is giving away more than 200 free vector icons related to hygiene and awareness about the virus spread.

The icons can be used for hand-washing instructions, hygiene recommendations, and other initiatives fighting the virus spread.



Feel free to add them to signs, posters, flyers, and similar.

Or digital signage/DOOH PSAs. Nudge. Nudge.

Icon packs are not all that expensive to begin with, but this sort of thing is nonetheless terrific, especially for creators working in countries where $25 USD is a substantial expenditure.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.