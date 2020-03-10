Wanted And Needed: Coronavirus PSAs That Digital Signage Networks Can Use

Maybe it is out there and I just can’t find it, but my efforts to find a helpful, product-neutral Public Service Announcement video spot about proper hand-washing, coughing into one’s sleeve, and so on, have proven fruitless.

Despite the 24/7 news coverage of the COVID-19 virus outbreak and rapid spread, and lots of written material, broadcast interviews and playful videos on TikTok and YouTube, there does not seem to be a simple 15 or 30 second PSA video that could run, potentially, on a bazillion networks. That means ad networks, retail networks, airports, workplaces … on and on.

One is needed in Full HD landscape, another version in portrait. Simple. Instructive. Highly useful. Maybe one more reminder, one more brief tutorial, prevents some miserable illnesses or even saves a life or two.

So … two things:

1 – if you know of such material, free to download and use, please note in the comments below, and add a URL if possible;

2 – if you have some creative chops, or motion graphics people who are between projects, could you maybe knock something out, using the CDC, WHO or other resources for accurate information? I don’t think it would be inappropriate to embed a little note in the corner in the last frames saying who did the spot(s). Or just do it because it’s important, and good karma.

My job here – I’ll create a page with previews and links to downloads, ideally on the creator’s site, or via something neutral and robust like Dropbox. I don’t want to directly host on 16:9 because it is not set up for that. I’ll provide narrative love and link to the creator’s website, as well.

The videos and/or HTML5 pieces need to be free to use, and have clearance for any media – so don’t just use a photo from Associated Press and think that’ll be OK. No audio, or if there is audio, don’t make it necessary for people to both see and hear a spot to get value.

English language to start, but the experience with DOOHgood – for typhoons and other disasters – was spots came in that were built for a variety of languages.

The industry did this a few times, years ago, most notably after the awful Japanese earthquake and ensuing tsunami. The spots produced by kind creators, from all over the place, got used all over the place.

The idea here is that many to most networks have spare “inventory” – time on their systems to run a PSA or two. If all network operators have to do is download and run it, many likely will.

There is very little we can all do about what’s going on. This would, at least, be something.

Communicate with me via the comments below, or dave AT sixteen-nine.net.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.