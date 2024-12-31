The Top 10 Sixteen:Nine Posts For 2024

December 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a look at the top posts from 2024 – in terms of views from readers – on Sixteen:Nine.

If there is any clarity from this top 10 list, it is that reader interests are all over the place 😉

    1. Clever Campaign Turns Blackened Ballpark LED Display Into Marketing Gold
    2. Changi Re-Opens Terminal 2 With Digital Waterfall, LED Halos And Virtual Sky
    3. Amazon Launches $100 “Signage Stick” And Small Digital Signage CMS Partner Roster
    4. Specialty PC Maker Seneca Shutting Down As Owner Arrow “Exits The Sale” Of Product Line
    5. Las Vegas Sphere Reports $98.4M Loss … But That Mostly Covers Period Before Doors Opened
    6. Key Copy Kiosk Shows What Much Interactive Retail Should Really Be About
    7. Builders Using Projection Mapping To Show and Market Floor Plans For Residential Commercial
    8. Harvard Research Confirms E-Paper Displays Easier On Eyes
    9. How To Capture An LED Display On Camera (So It Looks Good!)
    10. Outcome Health Co-Founder Rishi Shah Sentenced To 7.5 Years Jail Time For Fraud

 

Leave a comment