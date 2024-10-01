Amazon Launches $100 “Signage Stick” And Small Digital Signage CMS Partner Roster

October 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Well this is intriguing … Amazon has started marketing a lean version of its Fire TV HDMI sticks with the digital signage market in its sights – even calling it the Amazon Signage Stick.

The $100 USD device looks like most Fire TV sticks, but the difference is that the stuff that’s loaded for streaming services like Netflix has been stripped out – in the same way PCs running Windows for digital signage applications ideally have much of the bloatware stripped out when they get loaded with a software image.

I had a quick chat with a couple of Amazon guys at ISE or InfoComm or somewhere in the past few months, and they wanted to talk more. But we didn’t – or I didn’t – get that together. This is likely what was going on.

Amazon’s main selling points for the device are:

Seamless content management software integration – works out-of-the-box with multiple leading CMS applications (separate CMS subscription required);

Designed for digital signage – auto-launches content management software in kiosk mode for unattended operation, increasing uptime without requiring user involvement;

Easy set up – connects to screen in minutes with no technical expertise. Setting up one or many Signage Sticks with a supported content management software is easy, using a hassle-free process that can be completed from a mobile device.

Amazon also stresses the devices are locked down: Secure and reliable, with a secure boot loader, data encryption, and regular updates that keep signage safe and running smoothly.

There is a dedicated signage.amazon.com page with a login to Signage Manager.

Amazon is launching this with a set of CMS software partners – primarily ones that target small businesses, but also ScreenCloud, which started out in SMB and using low-cost devices, but has since evolved into an enterprise/workplace-centric offer.

One of the partners is UK-based PosterBooking, and CEO Jannatul Choudhury tells me his team tested the stick for months and has been very happy with the performance.

“The new Amazon Signage Stick, when combined with our platform, makes managing screens easier than ever. Whether you’re running a single shop or overseeing thousands of screens, this is the perfect solution to enhance your business’s visual presence,” says Choudhury.

To stimulate sign-ups, PosterBooking is offering a one-year free subscription to its CMS for all users of the Amazon Signage Stick, with unlimited licenses included.

“We’re proud to offer this one-year free subscription,” adds Choudhury, “as it empowers businesses to realize the full potential of digital signage without any upfront cost.”

This is, of course, interesting on a whole bunch of fronts. Consumer-grade devices are designed, of course, for consumer applications. The rock-bottom low price of Fire TV sticks has made them attractive to software and solutions companies who sell into small to medium businesses – a market that has its share of end-users more fixated on low price than performance.

So you could get digital signage running on set top boxes and HDMI sticks, but the manufacturer may not have even known the devices were being used for signage. There was certainly little or no attention paid to it by developers, and support was likely going to be patchy.

Just a few months ago, problems developed for companies using Amazon sticks after the company pushed out a software update to Fire TV streaming devices, and supported televisions, that disabled the ability for third-party apps to bypass the Fire OS home screen on launch.

A lean, purpose-designed version for commercial uses dodges that problem, with the CMS app auto-launching to kiosk/fullscreen mode when power comes on.

As laid out here, Amazon sees an opportunity with some scale.