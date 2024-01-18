ISE 2024 Sixteen:Nine ISE Mixer Sponsor Profile – Ergonomic Solutions On How And Why It’s A World Leader In Advanced Technology Mounting Solutions

January 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Integrated Systems Europe is coming on very quickly, and Sixteen:Nine is again doing a Barcelona version of the networking mixers it has been doing since forever.

The sold out event happens because of eight great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar. I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and so far we’ve profiled:

Next up is Ergonomic Solutions, a UK manufacturing firm. The main photo above is the company’s stand this past week at NRF in NYC.

Their ISE Booth – Hall 5 – 5D100.

Can you give readers an overview of what your company does, the back story and where you are based?

Ergonomic Solutions is a global company with its Head Office located in Epsom, London, United Kingdom and has its European manufacturing facility in Aalborg, Denmark. Additionally, Ergonomic Solutions has its US subsidiary, SpacePole Inc, based in Norcross, GA, USA.

Ergonomic Solutions is a leading provider of ergonomically advanced technology mounting and mobility solutions for technology applications across the grocery, retail, hospitality, entertainment, and transportation sectors.

For over 25 years, we have provided our customers with solutions that simplify the implementation and use of technology in our core applications areas – POS, payment, self-service and digital signage. These solutions are developed in partnership with global retailers and technology suppliers coupled with the most advanced ergonomics.

You have a seemingly vast installed base and big retail market share. Can you elaborate on that?

Ergonomic Solutions has shipped over 12.5 million mounting and mobility solutions. In the retail sector, we supply over 60% of the global top 50 retailers making our technology mounting solutions the preferred choice.

What is SpacePole?

SpacePole® technology mounting solutions provide simple, cost-effective hardware upgrades and changes, whether adding or upgrading peripherals, or transitioning from traditional point of sale to self-service. Modularity is at the heart of everything we do. The mix and match connectivity of our range of solutions allow the maximum possible flexibility, enabling the creation of solutions that are perfectly suited to the task in hand.

What will attendees see at your ISE booth?

Attendees will get a firsthand look at our cutting-edge products designed to meet the evolving needs of the digital signage industry. From versatile mounting solutions to advanced technologies, attendees can experience the forefront of ergonomic design and functionality.

Moreover, Ergonomic Solutions is excited to demonstrate how its partner eco-system is intricately tailored to ensure seamless end-to-end deployment. The company recognizes the importance of collaboration and aims to showcase how its partnerships contribute to a comprehensive and integrated approach in deploying digital signage solutions.

You serve a few markets and needs with your technology. What percentage of your business is one in digital signage applications? Is that a growing segment for the company?

Ergonomic Solutions is the world’s leading provider of advanced technology mounting solutions. We have been manufacturing and designing payment and point-of-sale solutions for over half of the world’s largest retailers. In line with the growing requirement for compelling digital content in the retail, hospitality and entertainment sectors, we have applied those same in-house manufacturing and design skills to the creation of the most complete and robust lineup of Indoor, In-window, back-to-back and outdoor enclosures to deliver those digital signage applications.

Do experienced integrators and solutions providers buy on features and build quality, or are they still somewhat motivated by price?

While price is always a factor, experienced integrators tend to view the solutions rather more holistically in the context of the overall value that a solution brings to a project. Striking a balance between features, build quality, and price is crucial for delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients.

Are marketplace demands evolving?

Yes, in our opinion the digital signage marketplace demands are indeed evolving, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviours, and the need for more engaging and personalized communication.

