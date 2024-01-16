ISE 2024 Sixteen:Nine Mixer Sponsor Profile – How Sweden’s Dise Delivers Great Digital In-Store Experiences

January 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Integrated Systems Europe is coming on quickly, and Sixteen:Nine is again doing a Barcelona version of the networking mixers it has been doing since forever.

The sold out event happens because of eight great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar. I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles.

We just started, with one previous feature on StratosMedia. The next one up involves the Swedish, retail-focused software and solutions firm Dise.

Dise will be at Booth 6H300 in Hall 6. Here’s a Q&A with Dise COO Richard Horsey.

How long has the company been around, where are you based and what is the corporate structure?

The company was founded way back in 2003, Dave, so we’ve been around for a while now and gained considerable experience in the global digital signage market during this time. We are a Swedish company with sales offices in Norway and UK, where I’m based.

We offer our platform with sales through our global partner community, who are typically among the leading players in their market. Dise is part of the Vertiseit Group, which is a retail tech SaaS company, listed on the NASDAQ First North in Sweden.

Dise is short for Digital In-Store Experience, so retail is an obvious focus. Are there other market segments you target and serve?

We focus solely on retail. Our In-store Experience Management Platform is tailored for big brands and retailers and whilst our software is successfully used in other verticals, we design our software specifically for retail use and have done since 2017. The Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway network is a good example where our platform and thousands of touchpoints is used to enhance the passenger experience – even though it’s not pure customer experience in-store.

What sets you apart from what is a lot of competition?

Good question! At Dise, we get a lot of appreciation for our IXM product as well as our trust in our partners.

Starting off with the platform, our core focus on customer experience in-store results in a product which is easy to deliver in-store experiences as it is aligned with needs of brands and retailers.

Secondly, we have a pure partner strategy, which means we will never sell directly to an end customer. Dise sells exclusively via our partner community as we believe successful implementation needs dedicated people close to the customer.

Finally, we also get a lot of appreciation for our dedicated partner support. At the end of the day, we only succeed if our partner does.

What is the range of services and solutions offered?

Dise offers the In-store Experience Management Platform which enables agencies to deliver great digital in-store experiences. We’re talking data driven and context aware messaging together with interactive and personalized experiences.

All related services are delivered by our partner community of digital in-store experts. To name a few, we are working with Pixel Inspiration, First Impression and JLS, building great customer experiences on our platform.

The roles of our partners is increasingly important as digital in-store matures and becomes an integrated part of the digital ecosystem. A Dise partner typically now works with projects all the way from strategy and concept design to implementation and beyond. Basically, delivering digital in-store as a service.

Our job is to make our partners successful by giving them the best training and technical support and supporting them in winning new projects.

You’ve recently announced the release of some new software. Why is this relevant?

Our new release represents not only the final technology shift to true HTML5 and web technologies. It also demonstrates our belief in a cross media player platform approach with the same key features enabled on a wide range of devices. It is also relevant as it allows existing partners, customers, and digital agencies to finally treat digital in-store as part of a unified customer experience from a technology perspective.

What will people want to see when they come by your ISE stand in Hall 6?

Hopefully they will want to meet many of my professional colleagues together with representatives from our partner community. I am also excited to show the new, next generation digital in-store engine in action by demonstrating use cases. Personally, I look forward to meeting more dedicated people within digital in-store and expanding our partner community.

