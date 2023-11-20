The Q3 Digital Signage Business Climate Index Survey Now In Field And Asking For Responses

November 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Q3 Digital Signage Business Climate Index (DBCI) survey is now online, and companies active in the ecosystems are being asked to take a few minutes and provide their take on the state of the business right now.

The DBCI is produced by Sixteen:Nine’s content partners in Germany, the consulting-events-publishing firm invidis. Sixteen:Nine is helping out with driving awareness and responses.

Between 2009 and 2017, invidis measured the pulse of the digital signage and DooH industry on a quarterly basis (DBCI archive with all results). Although the industry was still in its infancy at the time, the free publication of the quarterly results was always hotly anticipated. Even major market researchers used the data for their models and reports. The firm announced earlier this year that it was spinning the DBCI back up.

Here’s a summary of what came out of the last DBCI survey

Survey link …

It just takes a few minutes to do the survey. Most of the “research” on digital signage is just pulled-out-of-their-butts guesswork from research factories in India, so credible efforts like this are important. But they’re only useful if the sample sizes are substantial. Take three minutes!