Invidis Reviving Industry Business Climate Index; Needs Your Viewpoints

January 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes

One of the ongoing challenges in this industry is finding good data and insights on what is really going on – as there not a lot of credible research being done on the software and business side of the industry.

The panel manufacturers can get market demand and supply chain data from companies such as Omdia, Futuresource Consulting and Display Supply Chain Consulting (DSCC), and AVIXA has regularly reports on the climate of the overall pro AV business. But the “research” that’s available on the software and related parts of the business comes almost entirely from research factories in Pune, India. I call them factories because they’re boiler room operations that produce pricey reports on anything that looks or smells like an industry.

They’re also invariably, it seems, touting sunny outlooks for that industry – whether that’s the market for aircraft o-rings, frozen pineapple juice or SaaS digital signage software.

So … it is good news that Sixteen:Nine’s content partners in Germany, the consulting-events-publishing firm invidis, is reviving the Digital Signage Business Climate Index (DBCI) it produced for many years, and broadening the viewpoint beyond the EMEA (EU and Middle East) region.

Between 2009 and 2017, invidis measured the pulse of the digital signage and DooH industry on a quarterly basis (DBCI archive with all results). Although the industry was still in its infancy at the time, the free publication of the quarterly results was always hotly anticipated. Even major market researchers used the data for their models and reports.

Similar to the yearbook that invidis produces annually (now with contributions from Sixteen:Nine), invidis says the data provided is regularly used in countless studies, investor memorandums, stock market prospectuses and for competitive intelligence.

After a few years of interruption, invidis has now decided to start compiling the DBCI regularly again starting with ISE 2023. The insights remain free of charge, but we need the industry’s participation to collect the information.

The quarterly participation in the survey takes only two minutes. Results will be presented at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, which is in just more than two weeks, so if you want to contribute, do it this week.