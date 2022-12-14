22Miles Adds Space Booking Capabilities To Video Call Giant Zoom’s Workplace App Marketplace

December 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

There are a lot of displays in workplace settings that are only used here and there for their primary task – usually presentations and video conference in meeting spaces. So there’s a movement towards multi-purposing these capital investments by doing more with them, including turning the screens into workplace messaging and guidance tools.

Software companies can, of course, sell their digital signage solutions directly into workplace settings, but a way to possibly fast-track adoption is by integrating with software platforms already widely in use in these environments – like video conferencing.

I’ve written a few times in the past year about companies announcing integrations with platforms like Microsoft Teams, and today, Atlanta-based 22Miles has pushed out word that its Space Booking software for room and desk assignments is now listed in the online marketplace of Zoom, another videoconferencing giant.

New and existing 22Miles customers, says PR on the integration, can now opt to incorporate the full Zoom Meeting Client and experience into their workplace visual communications solutions. The app does not require any additional sign-in information; instead, it integrates directly with an organization’s existing Office 365 and G-Suite to allow employees to:

Videoconference on a range of devices, including desktop and room-booking, digital signage, mobile and kiosks;

Access available spaces and book room reservations;

Set Zoom Meetings for reserved spaces;

Invite remote workers to Zoom Meetings;

View meeting information on any connected device screen.

Administrators benefit from the 22Miles content management solution’s easy-to-update user interface, which enables teams to easily build fully customizable video-based experiences within business applications and websites. Administrators can add or edit branding, spaces and settings to suit their business. They can also leverage the 22Miles integration to monitor space usage, occupancy and sanitation needs across their facility, as well as automate the space reservation process to optimize efficiency.

“Zoom is at the forefront of the modern workplace, and it’s been a pillar of digital transformation as we know it,” says Tomer Mann, chief revenue officer at 22Miles. “This integration is a natural fit for 22Miles as we strive to define and deliver new standards for immersive, interactive and collaborative digital experiences for increasingly complex collaboration ecosystems.”

I had a look at the marketplace. While I think integrating with widely used business applications makes a lot of sense, the challenge will be getting found. There are 2,300+ apps listed in the Zoom Marketplace, and in poking around it was not readily obvious what I would search for if I wanted to, let’s say, turn the big flat panels in meeting rooms into screensavers with HR messaging when the rooms aren’t being used. I did come across Appspace in there.

Appspace, France’s Cenareo and Montreal’s ITES Media have previously announced integrations with Teams, and I suspect there are many others.

22Miles also has native integrations with Teams, 365, Exchange, and G-Suite platforms.

A lot of tech companies like Zoom have seen their valuations drop in big ways in the past year or so, but Zoom is still does $1B a quarter in revenue. Zoom has its own rudimentary screensaver-like signage application, but it would seem to make some sense – if the demand is there – to just buy a CMS company that has more and better functionality, and add that to its solution stack. The company markets “one platform to do everything” so rolling in on-premise messaging would make sense.

It also has its own Workspace Reservation functionality, integrated within the platform, giving working teams in hybrid offices the ability to pre-book office workspaces, see who else is planning to come in, and get recommendations about where to sit. Zoom says some beta users even used it to book parking spaces in advance.