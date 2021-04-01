ITESMEDIA Puts Digital Signage Messaging Inside Microsoft Teams

The Montreal-area digital signage and interactive solutions firm ITESMEDIA has some up with an interesting wrinkle on workplace communications for companies that now have a lot of their staff working remotely.

The company has developed staff messaging capabilities that work within Microsoft Teams, which like Zoom has seen a boom in usage in the past year or so.

“In an economic environment where the hybrid work model is prevalent,” the PR says, “ITESMEDIA has adapted and is launching a solution that helps organizations easily communicate with their employees, whether they are working from home, at the office, or on the move.”

“Through this integration, companies can add visual communication channels in Microsoft Teams and on screensavers and share them with their employees. This enables the sharing of messages, of key performance indicators and of relevant reminders across the entire company through a tool its teams already use.”

The messaging sits within the desktop application that runs when a Teams session is opened.

Other companies have come out with remote screensaver tools that also push messaging to the desktops of remote staffers, but I THINK this is the first time I have seen it built in to something like Teams.

Here’s an explainer video: