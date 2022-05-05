France’s Cenareo Integrates Desktop Digital Signage With Microsoft Teams

May 5, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The French CMS software firm Cenareo has launched new desktop messaging capabilities that integrates directly with the Microsoft’s Teams collaboration platform and enables instant messaging to employees, whether they’re working in company locations, or at home.

Key information such as KPIs can be broadcast directly in a company’s Microsoft Teams workspace, via Cenareo’s CMS.

The result of two years of development and testing, the new Flex messaging integration with Teams turns desktop displays into part-time digital signs. Cenareo, in PR, says it has collaborated with Microsoft since 2015, first with our servers hosted on Microsoft Azure and then our solutions being complementary as we achieved co-sell ready status in 2019 to work directly with Microsoft sales teams.

Since the rise of hybrid work, the opportunity to increase the reach of internal communication of our customers who use Microsoft Teams has been studied and approved by the business and technical teams of Cenareo and Microsoft. The objective is not to add another tool for the workers but to optimize and interconnect the available tools according to the employee’s needs for more information and engagement.

Cenareo Flex is available for Teams through Microsoft AppSource. With a Cenareo license subscription, administrators can quickly create and broadcast internal communication campaigns.

From the user’s perspective, a quick email verification allows you to access the Cenareo tab in Teams and within a simple and easy-to-customize interface, you can find day-to-day information (date, weather, ephemeris). Most importantly, the Cenareo virtual player is integrated directly into the Team’s Cenareo tab and gives access to dynamic internal key communication (KPIs, welcome, social network, event, latest news … ).

Desktop messaging has long been a potential output for digital signage platforms, and the abrupt, pandemic-driven shift from central to home offices heightened the interest and demand for such applications. I know there are numerous CMS companies offering this sort of thing, but I’m not sure who all has taken the step on integrating in a widely-used platform like Teams. Montreal-based ITES announced something similar last year.

The challenges and needs for workplace communication, as well as the benefits, are well-established. With a much higher percentage of the workforce operating from home or remote set-ups than pre-pandemic, business communicators have to find ways to reach staffers who don’t reliably open emails or graze company intranet sites. Desktop pop-ups are one answer, and that’s easier done if it is part of an application used everyday by staffers, as opposed to a standalone app of some kind.