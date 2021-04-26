Experiential Warsaw Retailer Takes Grand Prize In Global Digital Signage Awards. Winner List Here …

The global Digital Signage Awards for 2020 have been announced, with the grand prize going to a concept apparel store in Warsaw, Poland, called MODIVO.

The store is digital first – a physical manifestation in many ways of online shopping. The store’s visible space looks like a high-end hotel lobby. Shoppers sort through options on touchscreens in seating areas, and order clothes that interest them to a dressing room, with a robotics system sending the clothes to each dressing room.

That award was effectively Best In Show from a bunch of winners, sorted out from submissions that came in from around the world. I chair the jury of industry experts, and winners win on merit. Sixteen:Nine is a main sponsor of the awards.

The Spanish/French firm NECSUM Trison won a pile of awards and finalist nods.

The awards were done virtually, out of necessity, and were deferred from the intended and hoped live event in Barcelona, at ISE (which was also deferred and now heavily virtual).

Here are the other winners:

Corporate and Workplace – ESI Design for the new WarnerMedia HQ in Hudson Yards in New York.

High Commendations went to Gensler and SNA Displays for the Whitacre Tower Lobby in the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas.

The finalists were:

Finalists

Entwined for the Tatts Flagship Store at 180 Anne Street

Four Winds Interactive for Delta Air Lines HQ

ITESMEDIA’s workplace enhancement project

Nanolumens for the Midtown West Marketing Suite

Optika Display for the AVAYA Customer Experience Centre

STRATACACHE Latin America for Grupo Bimbo

Digital Out of Home Media – Toronto’s Big Digital won for its projection-mapped experience in a parking garage at Pearson Airport. The install, which includes a ribbon of flat panel displays, showcased a Genesis G70 car.

Education and Healthcare – 7th Sense won for the D.R.E.A.M. Centre at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Sussex in the UK – a state-of-the-art, multi-use immersive educational and experiential centre for children and young adults with complex physical disabilities, high health needs, sensory impairments, and associated learning difficulties.

Inside, the customizable digital environment provides experiences for young people that would not typically be accessible to them. Hoists, moving doors, real-time effects, automation and content virtually ‘transports’ guests to sights and sounds around the world.

High Commendation went to X20 Media for its Future DJs Virtuoso Classroom.

Finalists:

Korbyt for Southcentral Foundation

Nanolumens for Detz Theater Center at Columbia College

Rise Vision for Sarah Scott Middle School

X20 Media for Saint Louis University – ISE Building

Hotels, Resorts, Theme Parks and Attractions – StandardVision designed, implemented, and curated custom, 16K, high resolution art for a 360-degree lobby experience in the lobby of the Damac Paramount Hotel in Dubai.

Museums and Historic Sites – Australia’s Prendi for Mon Repos Turtle Centre, located near the most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific.

High Commendation for byAR for the Vale do Cõa Museum, using technologies like: Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Video Mapping.

Finalists:

The Bridge Group and Quince Imaging with Christie Digital

NECSUM Trison for Requiem

Prendi for Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Centre

Public Spaces – NECSUM Trison for Max Center, which has a 17-meter tall totem in the mall’s center.

High Commendations also went to NECSUM Trison for As Cancelas shopping center, and to Poland’s Screen Network and panGenerator for Symulkra

Finalists:

Capital Networks for City of Hamilton project

Connectpoint – digital bus stop

ESI Design – Color Trail

Gensler, SNA Displays and Moment Factory for AT&T

Instronic for the Rosa Center

Midwich for Edinburgh Airport – LED check-in display

SPC Group for their wayfinding totems at Luton Airport

UTG Digital Media for their Ottawa International Airport project

Retail, Banking and Restaurants – That MODIVO store also won in this category.

High Commendations went to Instronic for a Cottet flagship store.

Finalists

embed signage for Krispy Kreme – GEN8 cabinets

Entwined for Tatts – Flagship Store, 180 Anne Street, Brisbane

Four Winds Interactive for Ferguson – Endpoint digital signage network

Gable for the PUMA – New York Flagship Store

Pixel Inspiration for WH Smith and Well Pharmacy – Heathrow Terminal 2

Real Digital Media (STRATACACHE) for Marshall Retail

Real Digital Media (STRATACACHE) for Seed to Table

Reflect Systems for Verizon – voice activated 5G in-store experience

StandardVision for The Webster, Beverly Hills – art installation UTG Digital Media for Casa di Moni Restaurant, Ottawa, Ontario.

Sports and Entertainment Venues – Pronto TV (part of ZetaDisplay AB) for SNØ, an indoor snow-sport arena in Oslo, Norway

Finalists

Scala B.V. (STRATACACHE) for Virtual Fitness

For Creative Technical Achievement, the winner was byAR for the video mapping in Ernesto Korrodi’s permanent exhibition with Banco das Arte Galeria, P-06 Atelier and Stripeline.

Creative Execution (Visual Experience) – The winner was Necsum Trison, which created Requiem as an experience in light and sound, honouring the victims of Covid-19.

High Commendations

Instronic for Atrezzo – the Labyrinth

Finalists

Belle and Wissell’s Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center project for the Seattle Symphony

Brickstone Companies’ Lits Building canopy in Philadelphia

Instronic for Porcelanosa 12

NECSUM Trison for the Max Center visual experience

Creative Execution (Visualization of Dynamic, Integrated Data) – The winner was Screen Network and panGenerator for Symulakra, Warsaw.

Finalist

Entwined for Tatts – Flagship Store, 180 Anne Street, Brisbane

Creative Execution (Brand Advertising and Media) – The winner was Responsive Spaces for the DC Tower 1, Austria.

Finalist

iGotcha Media for the Reebok Zig Kinetica Experience

Technical Advances & Innovation (Management and Other Software) – The winner was Visual art for a data-driven digital drive thru solution at McDonald’s.

High Commendations to 22Miles for its Protection-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Finalists

Fusion Signage – DMS

Sharp NEC Display Solutions for the NEC Open

NECSUM Trison for As Cancelas Shopping Center

Sharp Electronics – Synappx Smart Office Solutions

Technical Advances & Innovation (Display and other Devices) – The winner was Connectpoint’s Digital Bus Stop.

High Commendations went to Gable for Puma’s first North American flagship store in New York City.

Finalists

E Ink for Kaleido

IAdea’s Enterprise Room Booking Panel

PARTTEAM and OEMKIOSKS for CITIO

ProDVX Europe’s Unique Intel Panel PC

VIF TELE’s Digital Hand Sanitizer Kiosk

Excellence in Engineering Design for Installed Projects – Winner: Pixel Inspiration – WHSmith, Heathrow

High Commendations to NanoLumens for video walls done for Brookfield Properties.

The Outstanding Individual or Company Award is something I have the final say on. Previous Winners have included Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE and Burr Smith of Broadsign. This year, it went to:

Laura Davis-Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer, InReality

For more than 20 years, Laura Davis-Taylor has been a passionate advocate for delivering great experiences in retail through the use of technology. She wrote a book on digital retailing back in 2007, and the thinking in Lighting Up The Aisles is still relevant today.

She’s worked for giant agencies and specialty firms as their subject matter expert, and started her own boutique consultancy. She even launched a lab in a working retail store to test the impact of digital on consumer behavior. Despite those job demands, she’s been a tireless educator – from presentations at conferences to countless appearances on panels and roundtables, live and virtual.

She’s also a very active member of the board of the Digital Signage Federation, driving its marketing and communications. She was one of the drivers of an effort to trigger and nurture collaboration, knowledge and resource-sharing between different industry associations that all have an interest in doing digital better. That resulted in a new umbrella body launched in 2020, called Advocates for Connected Experiences, or ACE.

She has worked with major brands such as AT&T, Toyota, Best Buy, Coke, L’Oréal/Lancôme, Lowe’s, Office Depot, Foot Locker, 7-Eleven, EJ Gallo and Unilever. Though small in stature, Laura is mighty in her activity and influence on the digital signage industry.

Laura is an industry friend and we’re both on the DFS board. That has exposed me to how much work she does and the passion she has for it.