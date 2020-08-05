New WarnerMedia HQ In NYC Digitally Brands 27 Floors Of Workplace

This is a very impressive set of branded experiences that have been lit up in the new corporate head offices for WarnerMedia.

The media company took on 27 floors of space at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, a relatively new development area on the west side of midtown Manhattan.

The offices bring together numerous brands under one roof, including Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network and TNT.

Another NYC company, ESI Design, was contracted to come up with digital branding that ran from the lobby on the ground floor, to the sky lobby, as well as screening floors, C-suite and workspaces.

Says ESI in a case study:

We created a unified architectural language of screens wrapped around corners to give a sense of dimensionality, and identified media content to highlight from the company’s vast universe of networks. ESI also designed two interactive touchscreens, taken from WarnerMedia data sources, to include the audience in the brand experience.

I like the visually dominant lobby screens, which pop from the minimalist lobby design and furnishings.

I also like the multi-touch interactive wall, which seems to be a mash-up of data visualization and either curated or real-time social media.

It was a little surprising to learn ESI uses Montreal-based X20 Media as the CMS for most of the displays – as the company seems to have pivoted since its acquisition by STRATACACHE into very slick, remarkably well-timed solutions for remote lectures and distance learning.

That software still, at its core, comes from broadcast – so the Warner job would be entirely do-able.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.