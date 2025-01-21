Creative On Eight-Story Mesh LED Attached To Atlanta Tower Honors Martin Luther King Jr.

January 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

While most of the press attention Monday was on the return of Donald Trump to the White House, it was also Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, honoring the legacy of the slain 1960s civil rights leader.

The King Center, which is all about Dr. King and his wife Coretta Scott King, ran a special spot on the big mesh LED screen that sits high up on the elevator test building of TK Elevator in Atlanta. The spot ran Sunday and Monday.

The tech is from Atlanta-based Nanolumens, and the eight-storey screen went up back in early 2022.