New Elevator Test Skyscraper In Atlanta Clad With 8-Storey Mesh LED

February 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The German elevator company TK Elevator (old name was ThyssenKrupp) has opened a new North American headquarters and test facility in NW Atlanta that features a 420-foot test tower and an eight-floor-tall semi-transparent mesh LED.

The mesh LED is being touted as the largest of its type on a building in the U.S., and it is in addition to LED lighting strips that can paint the entire structure in varying colors.

The building is very close to where baseball’s Atlanta Braves play. While it has office space, it exists primarily as an elevator test facility, with 18 vertical shafts in the tower that would test things like brakes and motors in operating conditions.

The LED display comes from a local supplier – Nanolumens, which I did not know until now was doing these lightweight mesh displays. Interesting to see this, as I have wondered whether a trend of tall buildings clad with these kinds of lighter weight, lower-rez media screens would start popping up in the U.S. and Canada. As an industry person I’m happy to see it, but I am not sure I’d like to live near this sort of tall, bright beacon in balcony or backyard view.