Giant LED Facade On Seoul Flagship Dep’t Store Boosts In-Store Sales, YoY, By 20%

January 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The rationale for large footprint LED displays in busy urban areas is almost universally about the number of eyeballs and the directly related opportunity to view advertising spots, but a giant wraparound billboard over the entry to a Seoul department store has a different, and super-interesting metric: in-store sales.

The big, new Samsung-made LED display in home city’s Seoul’s iconic Myeongdong shopping district, fronting the high-end Shinsegae department store’s flagship location, is evidently boosting year-over-year sales by attracting more people to that immediate area … and then into the store.

Korea’s Chosunbiz reports:

In particular, around 150,000 people are estimated to have visited Shinsegae Square over the two days of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day last month. The sales revenue from foreign customers at the main Shinsegae Department Store during November and December last year increased by 20.6% compared to the same period the previous year.

The big display, according to Shinsegae, attracted almost one million people to the area since it went live last fall, with an average of more than 14,000 domestic and international visitors daily.

The 8mm pitch big boy spans 71.8 meters wide by 17.9 meters high, which rolls up to 1,285 square meters of digital canvas in a prime retail real estate district. The display can push 8,000 nits if needed (probably never) and supports 8K, including creative with 3D visual effects.

Times Square in NYC now has that TSX corner-wrapped display includes a section of LED that swings open to support live performances by pop and hop hop stars, but there is no direct ties, as far as I know, to a specific retailer that would allow measuring impacts from a sales angle.