Giant LED Wrap-Around Lights Up On Flagship Facade Of Korean Retailer

November 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Samsung has lit up a big new LED display in home city’s Seoul’s iconic Myeongdong shopping district, wrapping around the facade of the high-end Shinsegae department store’s flagship.

The 8mm pitch big boy spans 71.8 meters wide by 17.9 meters high, which rolls up to 1,285 square meters of digital canvas in a prime retail real estate district.

The display can push 8,000 nits if needed (probably never) and supports 8K, including creative with 3D visual effects.

Situated in the Myeongdong Special Tourist Zone Area, the display will double up as a Christmas media façade during the holiday season.

“Our LED displays present unlimited possibilities for places like Myeongdong to bear new elements of cultural significance,” says Hoon Chung, EVP of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This installation gives us an opportunity to showcase in the biggest way possible that our outdoor digital displays are built to engage, built to deliver impactful content, and built to last.”

Here’s a video …