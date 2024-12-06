Shifting From Chipsets To Vegan Sneakers: London’s LED-Filled Future Stores Gets New Tenant

December 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Intel has moved out and a VERY different brand has moved in to that hyper-ambitious immersive retailing pop-up store in central London.

The new short-term tenant at the LED-dominated Futures Stores, on London’s Oxford Street, is the Scandinavian “urban-lux vegan trainer and apparel brand LØCI” – with substantial help and shared branding by the social media-focused tech firm Snap.

LØCI launched its space Thursday and has the place until the end of December. In earlier stories I have written about how the business model for this store is pop-up retailing on a grand scale, with the walls and ceiling lined with premium fine-pitch LED displays. Brands can rent the space for blocks of time, and even have it staffed by Future Stores. Intel showcased its AI PCs when the store opened five weeks ago.

For LØCI, the store is immersed in product visuals of the current and upcoming collection. Product can be ordered in-store and delivered directly to the customer’s door.

Snapchat is doing augmented reality mirrors for virtual try-ons, play with LØCI and Snapchat’s Lenses … and I don’t know what those are (I’m very old).

