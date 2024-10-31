Future Stores Opens Up In London; Almost 1,900 Fine-Pitch LED Cabinets On Walls And Ceiling

October 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The immersive pop-up retail venue Future Stores has now opened in London, with Intel as the first short-term tenant.

I cannot find any formal announcement on the launch, but have done a couple of posts about it and did a recent podcast with the guy behind it, Ariel Haroush of Outform. So I am shamelessly poaching info from my friends at UK-based AV.

It has some 400 square meters of LED inside, and effectively, LED is the main design material. Think of it like the Outernet London experiential venue just a block or two away, but for high-end pop-up retail for brands.

Intel booked the site to drive awareness of its new AI PCs.

AV reports that Mood Media was the primary integrator and the LED supplier is AOTO, using almost 1,900 1.5mm LED cabinets. It says the tech used is microLED in package, or MIP, from another Chinese supplier, Kinglight.

The other suppliers include The AV Studio, AVco, B-Tech AV Mounts, FXR, Green Hippo, Motion Mapping, NovaStar, Pixel Ninja and PSCo.

Good deal for AOTO, which also supplied the immersive LED canvas for Outernet London.

The place looks very impressive and will likely do very well in London and in other big cities Future Stores has its sights on.