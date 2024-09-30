You Probably Didn’t Know The Plasma Display Industry Is Killing It These Days

September 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I have written probably too many times about Indian research factories and suspect reports that invariably show a sunny outlook for whatever looks like an industry, and despite those efforts, I still see all kinds of vendors (and one hopeless trade publication) still referencing the reports and giving them unearned legitimacy.

I won’t go over that again, but I can’t not mention a press release I came across today touting the bright future for a display technology that has pretty much ceased to exist.

Something called Wise Guy Reports suggests: Gas Plasma Displays Market Set to Expand Driven by Increasing Consumer Demand through 2032

Gas Plasma Displays Market Size was estimated at $74.26 USD Billion in 2023. The Gas Plasma Displays Market Industry is expected to grow from 78.57 USD Billion in 2024 to 123.4 USD Billion by 2032. The Gas Plasma Displays Market CAGR is expected to be around 5.8% during the forecast

Readers who have been around this sector and paid attention to display tech will recall that plasma displays as TVs and as commercial monitors were a real thing in the 1990s and especially the 2000s – the first flat panels. They offered great visuals, but seemed to weigh as much as granite countertops, guzzled power and had issues with things like image retention.

They were very common, but by roughly 10 years ago, LCDs and later OLEDs pretty much vaporized the plasma display business.

Panasonic, LG and Samsung all discontinued plasma display production by 2014, and while there is maybe some company somewhere still making specialty plasma displays for I don’t know why, there is not a lot out there to back up the notion that it is a $74B global business.

As noted many times, be VERY skeptical of reports from research companies you have never heard of, and make the small effort before referencing that sort of thing to see what else the research company tracks in its reports. If the company has industry expertise in everything, that’s a good tell that perhaps they really don’t.