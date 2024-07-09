Industry To Witness Amazing Growth, But Then, So Is Every Industry

July 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Some trade publication editor will no doubt copy and paste the latest “future’s-so-bright-you-need-to-wear-shades” press release about the current and future state of the digital signage industry, especially since the headline reads: Solutions for Digital Signage Market To Witness Amazing Growth By 2032.

This will happen, because it happens all the time. It’s easy content, it looks impressive and apparently some people don’t stop and think for a second.

This latest “research” is from an Indian research factory, and as noted endlessly on this site, the detailed analyses of this industry and its future that show up almost daily as press releases online are generated by boiler room staffers who wouldn’t know a digital sign if it came loose from its mount and clocked them on their heads.

This has been going on for years, but the situation somehow hit another new low this morning with a press release from a Mumbai company (most of these factories are in another Indian city, Pune) that noted the “amazing” prospects for the digital signage market.

But they also, this week, issued dozens of press releases for reports on other sectors, and EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM uses the same headline. Some samples:

Road Milling Machine Rental Service Market To Witness Amazing Growth By 2032

Dune Buggy Tour Market To Witness Amazing Growth By 2032

High Quality Jewelry Customization Market To Witness Amazing Growth By 2032

Drywall Texture Paint Market To Witness Amazing Growth By 2032

and on and on … I stopped counting after 40

Clearly, analytics and experience have demonstrated to these kinds of companies that more people will be persuaded to drop $2,750 USD on a report that trumpets an “amazing” outlook than one that says growth is expected to be modest.

Somebody must be buying these things, because they keep on coming.

At least these guys get the terminology right. I looked at another research factory release one this morning that repeatedly references digital signages: With digital signages, businesses have the choice to explore wide possibilities of graphics and designs to capture the attention of shoppers. Further, digital signages help in changing multiple displays without much effort. The displays can be automatically changed at pre-set intervals.

Lordy.

I have seen marketing materials, pitch decks and even on-stage presentations citing the forecasted numbers pushed out by these research factories, presenting them as fact. Presumably, big CAGR percentages and market size numbers get unfamiliar investors excited. Never mind that they’re nonsense.

This is a relatively small industry, so it is not surprising that there is so little credible research available, particularly on the software and solutions side. There is MUCH more on the display side, which IS a big industry because of TVs and other devices with screens.

A credible research company would have to front a LOT of money to get a report together, and then hope there are enough buyers to cover that cost and then show a profit.

The digital signage industry may indeed be poised for amazing growth, but according to this research factory, so is everything. I’m sure if I had the time I’d learn that the Jello Mold Market Will Witness Amazing Growth By 2032.

Reader beware.