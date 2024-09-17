Trison Deepens Investment And Activity in Sports And Entertainment Venues Via Acquisition Of Digital Agency

September 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The biggest digital signage-centric integrator in Europe has indicated in recent years that it was making a push into sports and entertainment venues, where there are digital screens of all types, sizes and rationales, and Trison has now made a deeper commitment to that with the acquisition of another Spanish company that specializes in fan engagement and audiovisual management at sporting events.

German language content partners invidis reports that Malaga-based digital sports agency YellowBricks is now part of Trison, which is based in Spain but active globally.

The company, though small, has deep experience working with La Liga (football) and ACB, Spanish pro basketball. The agency produces and manages digital content for stadium LEDs and displays, and the offer for a modern stadium experience includes match statistics, audience interaction, real-time data and the integration of live broadcast signals. YellowBricks also offers technological advice for the installation of scoreboards and Pro AV concepts for interactive museums.

Based in A Coruña, but with offices around Spain and beyond, Trison has built up its business in retail, automotive and luxury, but has turned its attention as well to arenas and stadiums, which have everything from giant halo displays to menu boards at concessions and screens in luxury suites. The company was acquired late last fall by an investment firm that is based in Lichtenstein and has direct ties to that principality’s royal family. That backing has had Trison sniffing around this year for strategic acquisitions that build the business in Europe and beyond.

Trison Sports’ first major stadium project involved Real Madrid’s revitalized Bernabeau Stadium, and Trison has 25 clubs and associations among its customers. My brilliant and funny friend Peter Critchley runs the UK wing of Trison, and among its customers is the Football Association and Wembley Stadium, England’s national stadium for footy.

With the acquisition of YellowBricks, the Trison Group now has more than 400 employees at 16 locations in 13 countries. Trison already has a high-end content agency, Trison Necsum, so this team fits in nicely.

I think this is smart. There appears to be a LOT of money – private and public – going into new and renovated sports and entertainment venues globally, and sports teams and venue owners have to work really hard to offer more than just comfy seats and cold beer to get people to come to games and not just watch them at home. Display manufacturers can sell screens, but I suspect what a lot of venue operators want is a solutions company that can help them think through the strategy and design, and then handle everything from hardware to content.

Pic at top includes Trison CEO Alberto Caceres, on the left.