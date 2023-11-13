Big European Integrator Trison Acquired By Investment Firm With Direct Ties To Lichtenstein’s Royal Family

November 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The largest digital signage-focused integrator and solutions provider in the European market has been acquired by an investment firm that is based in Lichtenstein and has direct ties to that principality’s royal family.

The Spanish firm Trison had been on the market for the last couple of years, but nothing had closed. Now majority shareholder Portobello Capital has reached a deal with L-GAM, which was founded about 10 years in a partnership between some ex-Bain Capital executives and the Princely family, who are the the hereditary rulers of the tiny country wedged between Austria and Switzerland.

The intent is to grow the business organically and through further acquisitions. Based in La Coruna, Trison has subsidiaries in France, Germany and the UK, and sales offices in Asia and Latin America.

Trison CEO Alberto Caceres and the management team are expected to stick around and continue to run the business. The company has been around since 1999 and is forecasted to do north of 110M Euro in sales for 2023.

L-GAM is kind of all over the place in terms of its portfolio, owning a couple of apparel brands, but also a string of medical clinics, a furniture company and a manufacturer of “wine closures” – including real and synthetic corks.

Comments on the deal:

Carlos Saavedra, Founder and Chairman of Trison, and Alberto Caceres, CEO of Trison: “We are extremely proud of what Trison has achieved in recent years, consolidating its leadership position in its core markets, establishing new business areas and becoming a trusted one company has become. We are pleased to begin a strong partnership with L-GAM, who will support Trison in the next chapter of its growth by bringing their international reach, expertise and value creation capabilities.” Felipe Merry del Val, founding partner of L-GAM: “Trison is an outstanding company with a unique value proposition as a scaled and technology-enabled provider of mission-critical digital services to improve customer experiences and customer journeys across a range of industries. We are impressed with the way Carlos, Alberto and the rest of the team have evolved and continually expanded the Trison platform over the years, making it the partner of choice for customers across their ecosystem. Investing in impactful, leading and technology-enabled business models is at the heart of L-Gam’s strategy and we are honored to work with management as Trison enters a new phase of organic and inorganic growth.”

More on the deal via content partner Invidis (German, but get your browser to translate).