Ambitious Digital Signage Still Getting Deployed In Ukraine, Despite War

July 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I got a nice note overnight from a company in Ukraine, thanking me for earlier coverage of a petrol station in Kyiv that went up, with 200 sq. meters of LED display in the forecourt area, even while the war continued on and on with Ukraine’s Russian invaders.

Inna Bielik from the company Fasade Master noted the team is now working on a large semi-transparent screen – some 646 square meters – on the curtain wall window glass of a mall, also in the Kyiv area. The screen is currently being installed.

“Yes, we are at war. Now we have electricity turned on for 2 hours a day,” writes Bielek. “But we continue to make beautiful things, our production operates on an autonomous power supply, we are building a whole complex for ourselves to make more beautiful facades and screens. When we win this war.”

Hopefully that conflict does indeed get resolved. It’s kind of amazing to see ambitious projects like this going in, given the ceaseless threat of a missile randomly raining down in different parts of the country.