Ukraine Gas Station Builds Displays Into Forecourt Architecture (Despite … Everything)

August 16, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Gas stations have been a focal point for digital signage installations for many years for the simple reason that they literally drive a lot of traffic, but much of what’s been installed at them has been pretty mundane. Screens embedded in the fuel pumps. Screens in store windows. And screens inside the store over the soda fountains or other food stations.

So I was intrigued by this video on Linkedin– from embattled Ukraine – showing a gas station that nicely builds screens into the forecourt architecture.

The solutions provider Innovative DMC has a post up showing how what I assume are LED displays are built into the canopy and support columns in the forecourt of the station in Kiev, relaying information and also waving the Ukraine flag. I can’t read Ukrainian, but presumably these screens are relaying fuel prices and promoting offers inside the C-store.

Great to see something different, and a little amazing (and encouraging) to see this coming from Ukraine, given what’s been going on there the last few months. Slava Ukraini!