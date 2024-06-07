The Buzz In Buzz & Bullseyes Is A Fun “What Did You See?” Panel At Start Of Next Week’s Mixer

June 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes

If you go to a lot of trade shows, and have seen a lot of stuff through the years, and know a bunch of people with that same story, you’ve probably had those exhibit hall corridor chats with business friends that inevitably lead to something like this:

“So … what have you seen that’s interesting or different?”

We’re going to formalize that a bit next week at the front end of the very, very, very sold out digital signage industry mixer in Las Vegas. The event is called Buzz & Bullseyes. The latter bit references the darts-themed venue and planned fun, and the Buzz part has to do with what some industry experts have seen and want to talk about. They’ll pass that on during a special half-hour conversation that I’ll lead early in the evening.

Starting at 6:15, I’ll chat with three industry veterans who will offer different perspectives on what was on display at InfoComm. I’ll be asking about what was new and genuinely different, and about the larger trends. The session will provide people with an overview, and also offer some cues on what to make sure they see head back to the LVCC for the last exhibit hall day of InfoComm 2024.

The panelists, all event sponsors, are:

Sebastian Kryh, CEO of Swedish software firm Dise, who can offer an overseas point of view;

IV Dickson, Chief Innovation Officer at SageNet, who has been in this sector forever and comes to shows like InfoComm looking for innovation;

George Pappas, the very unfiltered, deeply experienced CEO of i5LED, who will give the straight goods on LED and the endless blizzard of acronyms associated with that tech.

If you are registered for the mixer, you are registered for this session – which will run, I believe, towards the back of the venue, which is in the Palazzo resort complex. Give yourself some extra time to find the place, as anyone who has been to a Vegas mega-resort knows the only thing that’s easy to find is the casino floor. At least it is not Caesars, where getting hopelessly lost is a given once you walk in.

If you know Vegas, the venue is JUST inside the Palazzo by the pedway bridge over Sands Avenue that connects the Palazzo to the Wynn property. So if you want easy access, stay outside, head to the corner of the Strip and Sands, and go up the escalator.

The 2024 Buzz & Bullseyes sponsors are …