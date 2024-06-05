Airport Restaurant Publishes Real-Time Service Wait Times Next To Departure, Gate Walk Times Info

June 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The awards post I just published referenced my affection for stuff that might be regarded as pedestrian or even boring, and a quick glance at Linkedin revelaed a great example of that in an airport in northern Europe.

A food concessions operator at the airport – not sure where, but in the Nordics region – has a display at the gateway to the Jureskog restaurant that promotes offers, but also lists wait times to get served and puts that immediately beside information that lists next flights, departure times and gates, and how long it would take to walk to those gates.

Simple but clever.

The operator is SSP, which focuses on food and beverage outlets in mass transport enviroments, and Trison UK is the solutions provider

From Linkedin:

Through an incredible collaboration and hard work within all departments at SSP, Swedavia and our suppliers we today go live with Estimated Waiting Times on our first unit in SSP Nordic.

Jureskog is the pilot for the project and the goal is to get more guests to stay and choose our SSP units through clear and honest waiting times that are updated in real time!

When travelers can see both the waiting time for food and the distance to their Gate, they can easily decide and be calm when they eat in one of our fantastic restaurants! (and add more Items to basket or relax with another drink).