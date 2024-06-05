Global Digital Signage Awards Entry Window Now Open

June 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Entries are now being accepted for the 2025 global Digital Signage Awards, which will be announced and handed out at a dinner ceremony during Integrated Systems Europe in Barcelona early next year.

Sixteen:Nine has been and continues to be a main sponsor of these awards and, like the past couple of years, the awards dinner will be at the same venue and immediately after the now annual Sixteen:Nine ISE Mixer (starting to fill out mixer sponsor list, by the way, with only two or three left, so email me!)

As the main judge and the person charged with coming up with suitable categories, we made a healthy leap forward in 2024 with re-thought and better described categories – which resulted in more entries and room for small companies to have a shot at winning things. Awards are often all about the projects with the biggest budgets and the most bling, but anyone who has been reading Sixteen:Nine for a while knows of my considerable affection for stuff that has little to do with Wow Factor and just does a job well – like telling travelers where to go and how much time they have.

These are the categories …

You can read up on How to Enter and also get Useful Advice on the awards website. Closing date for entries is September 30, 2024.

As noted many times in the past, the submissions process for awards might seem like a pain in the butt. The rewards, though, can be very significant.

I was chatting recently with a little Italian company, Livesignage, that won a couple of awards for 2024. The raised profile, and the ability to market how they were award winners, has had a massive positive effect on their business (the pink tie trio on the right of this group).

In other words, it’s well worth the small investment of money and time to enter.