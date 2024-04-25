Flexible LEDs Create Giant Digital “Wisdom Tree”

April 25, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Shenzhen LED manufacturer Ocolour seems to specialize in somewhat unconventional products – both in shape and where they go.

I see lots of interesting stuff from them posted on Linkedin, but I don’t tend to write about much of it because the descriptions often don’t do much more than say something is round, or a cube, or whatever.

To get media or social media attention, details are your friend. Like where, what for, what’s involved and so on.

Anyway, this one caught my eye – a “wisdom tree” made up of flexible LED modules. The use-case is a bit elusive – other than eye candy and Wow Factor – but it is genuinely interesting. It looks like it is located n some sort of corporate, briefing center environment.

It”s a little reminiscent of this LED flower-petal thingie at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.