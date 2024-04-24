Korbyt Anywhere Now Tied To Cisco’s Webex, Enabling Digital Signage On Meeting Displays

April 24, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Lots of announcements have found their way to my email inbox touting how CMS software companies have developed solutions that work with the video collaboration and meetings platforms Zoom and Microsoft Teams to turn inactive displays into digital signs, but I only remember one company that had also also integrated with Cisco’s Webex.

Now there are at least two (there may well be more, but this is not something I’m actively monitoring). Appspace is the other one I know about.

Dallas-based Korbyt, which is heavily focused on enterprise-grade workplace communications, says it has now tied its Korbyt Anywhere solution to any Cisco device within the Webex ecosystem. “This enables corporate users to use Cisco devices as they would any other digital signage endpoint, maximizing the utilization and impact of network-connected screens throughout the organization. This is the latest in a series of platform-specific product innovations to facilitate communication and collaboration across a range of different corporate environments.”

“With our new Korbyt Webex player, we bring together the power of Cisco devices and Korbyt Anywhere to create a best-of-breed communications workflow that enhances worker productivity by making cross-team communication effortless and seamless,” says George Clopp, CTO at Korbyt. “This integration will significantly enhance communication clarity and collaboration efficiency across a range of corporate settings, whether in the office, working at home or on the go.”

Korbyt Anywhere for Cisco devices makes it possible to schedule and display content on any Cisco Desk or Room device with ease. All digital signage endpoints are managed as a single platform, enhancing the meeting room experience and extending the reach of an organization’s internal communications network. Setup is simple, with no additional hardware required. Simply connect your Webex account with Korbyt Anywhere and the system automatically provisions your devices to Korbyt to enable more impactful communication throughout the organization.

While Korbyt is not the first digital signage platform to integrate into the Webex workflow, it is designed to be the most robust and easiest to use. Most notably, Korbyt enables network administrators to provision players in bulk, whereas other solutions often require the labor-intensive process of provisioning players individually. Korbyt also supports the full range of Cisco devices, including Desk, Board and Room series devices. Korbyt also integrates with Cisco Spaces to provide even deeper integration into the workspace environment to visualize real-time occupancy and other physical workspace metrics.