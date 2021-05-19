Appspace Now Built Into Cisco Webex, Enabling Easy Jump From Video Calls To Workplace Messaging

The CMS software firm Appspace has had close ties with Cisco for many years, and the latest iteration of that relationship is an integration of the the digital signage platform within Cisco’s Webex video call system.

Tied in with Cisco Webex Control Hub, the set-up allows companies that use Cisco Webex devices to enable team communications and digital signage, for free, in a matter of a few clicks.

“We’ve had a close relationship with Cisco for over a decade. As companies prepare for the future workplace, employee communications are more critical than ever. Integrating our solutions was the natural next step to make it easier for companies to build a hybrid workplace experience employees love,” says Duke Skarda, CTO of Appspace. “With this integration, companies will be able to enable digital signage with just a couple clicks. But that’s just the beginning; the Appspace platform also provides space reservation tools and an employee app that works seamlessly with Cisco Webex.”

The native integration, says the PR, introduces a new way to get started with Appspace. New Appspace customers have always been able to begin with a free account. Now, Cisco Webex device users will be able to enable Appspace Lite from within Webex Control Hub. This new, free version of Appspace is designed specifically for partner integrations. When enabled, users get access to Appspace templates, channels, and ready-made content designed for a safe return to the office, work from home, and wellbeing communications.

This functionality immediately increases the value of hardware investments and provides employee communication opportunities for HR, corporate communications, marketing, and other teams. The included Cisco Webex-specific content helps with employee adoption of devices and features.

“Our focus is to ensure wellbeing for employees, both at home and for a safe return to the office as part of our intelligent workplace solutions,” says Chris Bottger, Workplace Experience Strategist at Cisco. “Our customers are looking for better ways to make their people feel connected to the organization in the new hybrid workplace. The combination of Cisco Webex and the Appspace platform enables that journey to start with users informed from the home to the office.”

The new integrated solution is now available, with no additional costs.

There are many more ways to do video calling now than when Cisco’s Webex first came out, and lotsa people are using stuff like Zoom without getting into the hardware, software and costs of a full Cisco set-up.

But there are also many, many companies who continue to use a lot of Cisco stuff. For instances in which add-on digital signage is an ask, the full features of a mature, workplace-centric platform like Appspace are going to look a lot better than the very basic – at least last time I looked – digital signage screensaver-ish of Zoom’s Rooms add-on for signage.