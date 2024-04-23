Scala Gets Healthy Crowd For Its Retail Media Networks Day In London

April 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It looks like Scala got a healthy crowd out to its retail media networks learning day in London, run today ahead of the Retail Technology Show that starts tomorrow.

The What’s in Store for Retail Media Networks is a UK spin on a retail media network-focused one-day conference that Scala’s parent company STRATACACHE did ahead of the NRF retail tech show in New York back in January.

STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel sent a snapshot showing the crowd, and aid there were about 200 people there, as well as six of the top seven biggest retail brands in the U.K.