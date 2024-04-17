Scala Staging Retail Media Networks Conference Ahead Of Next Week’s Retail Tech Show In London

April 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

STRATACACHE had a packed room back in January when it tried out running a retail media network-focused one-day conference ahead of the NRF retail tech show in New York, so now the company is doing the same thing next week in London.

Scala, which is owned by STRATACACHE and has higher brand recognition across the pond, has partnered with the Retail Technology Show to run what is touted as the first European event of its kind to take a deep dive on What’s in Store for Retail Media Networks.

The trade show is at the London Olympia Center in the Hammersmith-Earl’s Court area next Wednesday and Thursday, and Scala’s event will run on the Tuesday from 9-5:30 at a hotel a few blocks away.

Like the New York event, there’s a pile of speakers and panelists from the brand and retail world, including senior people from Tesco and Boots, and from agencies and ad-tech firms.

STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel told me the NYC event, and now this one, will be about learning – and not involve a parade of tech vendor sales and business development VPs often seen cluttering conference agendas with thinly-disguised sales pitches. When that BS happens, I get up and leave … as do many others, I’m sure.

Qualified retailers and brands can get their people in free, while general admission is 225 pounds sterling ($280 USD).