First NRF Retail Media Networks Conference Draws NYC Weekend Crowd Of 400+

When over 400 retail media network experts, media managers from retail companies and agencies come together for a conference at 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning at the start of a holiday weekend, there must be an important occasion: the first all-day Retail Media Network conference, organized by American retail association NRF and Stratacache.

Retail Media is one of the beacons of hope for retail companies that need to realign their business models after the pandemic. Amazon and Walmart are pointing the way: Amazon achieved $38 billion in sales with retail media in 2022, the lion’s share of which was online. Walmart already markets 170,000 in-store screens and is increasing retail media sales by 40 percent.

More relevant for Europe is Carrefour, which achieves 8 billion transactions annually with 80 million customers. There is great potential for Carrefour’s over 300 brand partners to influence customer decisions via retail media. Almost all large retail companies have in-house retail media units – the majority were only founded in the last 2 to 3 years.

McKinsey estimates that the global retail media market will grow to more than $100 billion by 2024. The potential is huge and explains why top experts from McKinsey, Accenture, Solomon met with retail experts from Walmart, Albertsons & Co. the day before the NRF.

Retail Media – lots of hope for in-store

Retail media is fundamentally nothing new; retailers have been monetizing the POS with advertising subsidies, listing fees and many other programs for decades. But with e-commerce, the availability of data and new in-store technologies, retail media is experiencing a boom. Fueled by Amazon, which has made retail media an integral part of its business model.

Exact figures are not available, but well over 90 percent of retail media sales have so far been generated online. But in-store retail media has been growing extremely quickly since the pandemic – especially due to the high frequency of shoppers in food retail.

Europe is leading the way when it comes to in-store retail media and is 3 to 5 years ahead of North America in terms of development. This is hardly surprising for anyone who compares the shopping experience in a typical American supermarket with European stores. The DooH industry, which discovered its potential during the pandemic at the latest, is also a big driver in Europe.

Not all retail screens are retail media

Even though all screens around and in stores are currently being advertised as retail media, the networks are generally divided into two categories according to budget sources:

Reach media

Outdoor DooH Screens – Monetizing Outdoor Audience (Programmatic)

Retail Media Screens – monetization of store traffic (programmatic) in the entrance area

Transactional/shopper marketing

In-store communication – intelligent digital signage content in the aisle/highlight zones to inform shoppers and influence purchasing decisions

Gondola Head/Shelf Activation – Product interaction and activation to purchase

While the marketing of reach media follows the DooH rules – in particular a programmatic connection – Shopper Marketing aims at direct activation at the POS. Here too, data is essential – but this is first-party data from the retailer, such as sales data, to measure the impact of the measures.

Whether reach or transaction – a robust digital signage infrastructure is necessary for both retail media network types. Lots of potential for hardware and software providers as well as integrators.

Where does in-store retail media stand at the start of 2024?

As has long been the case in the DooH market, shopper marketing lacks standards and transparent metrics for retailers, brands and consumers. However, the number of omnichannel retail media networks is growing rapidly, and with it the inventory to be marketed – Deloitte currently counts 120 relevant retail media networks worldwide.

More and more non-retailers such as hotel chains, fitness clubs, etc. are also following the retail media trend in order to market one-to-one offline customer contacts in addition to audience (DooH). The so-called “Commerce Media” networks now complement “Retail Media”.

NRF formally started Sunday and continues today and tomorrow in New York.