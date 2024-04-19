InfoComm Details Digital Signage Highlights For Upcoming Trade Show

April 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The InfoComm trade show has pushed out details on the digital signage components of the event, which is now less than two months out in Las Vegas.

The exhibit hall days that pull in the most people are always preceded by training across a wide range of pro AV technologies, and one of the areas covered off is signage.

Brawn Consulting has been doing certification courses since forever and is back in 2024. Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) is on Sun., June 9 and Jonathan Brawn is running a second, different session on the Monday – Digital Content & Media Expert (DCME).

On Tues., June 11, the D=SIGN conference, which is produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation, has six sessions, including:

Also on Tues., June 11, the Market Insights Lunch: Digital Signage Forum, hosted by Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker from Invidis Consulting, will provide a global outlook on the digital signage industry in addition to a networking lunch. I THINK I am involved in that, as well … did it the last couple of years.

On Wed., June 12 – once the exhibit hall is opened – the Technology Innovation Stage (Booth C8676) will feature a panel of digital signage experts who will explore how interactive digital signage applications can maximize the user experience. They’ll also discuss what’s next for the sector, including green signage and the role of computer vision AI. Panelists include Jim Nista of Nista Digital Content, Michelle Montazeri from Legrand AV, and Jenny Hicks from Midwich Group.

The InfoComm trade show floor has more than 100 exhibitors showcasing digital signage solutions. Paul Fleuranges, board member of the Digital Signage Federation, will lead two tours on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. The tours will highlight display innovation, content management systems, cloud technology, cybersecurity, and more.

In addition, InfoComm attendees are invited to join the digital signage meetup at AVIXA Xchange LIVE (Booth W2847) on Thurs., June 13 for conversation and refreshments.

And on Thursday evening, Sixteen:Nine and Experience United Social Club (XUSC) are hosting the sold-out Buzz & Bullseyes Digital Signage Mixer at the darts-themed Flight Club at the Venetian. That one sold out in two hours.